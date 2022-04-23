Log in
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
04/22 02:10:15 am EDT
0.7000 AUD   -1.41%
Seven West Media : - Nigella Lawson joins MKR

04/23/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
Sunday, 24 April 2022

Nigella Lawson joins MKR

Australia's favourite cooking show welcomes the home cooking queen

The Seven Network today announced the queen of the kitchen, Nigella Lawson, is joining the new season of Australia's favourite cooking show MKR, coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2022.

Nigella will travel around Australia with returning host and judge Manu Feildel to dine in the homes of passionate home cooks who are competing for the title of MKR Champion.

Nigella said: "Going to restaurants can be a treat, but for me, the true story of food is told through the cooking we do at home. So, to have the chance to champion home cooks and be given the intimate privilege of being invited into people's homes to eat their food fills me with gratitude and excitement in equal measure!

"I'm so looking forward to working with Manu too. Although he's a chef and I'm a home cook, the fact is we both just want to eat good food. I feel I've got a lot to learn from him, but just know we'll have a lot of fun in the process. I can't wait!"

Manu said: "I'm very excited to be sitting back at the head of the MKR table and even more thrilled to have the lovely Nigella Lawson at my side.

"As MKR judges, we make the perfect team with our years of experience in professional and home kitchens respectively. And as lovers of delicious food and a fabulous dinner party, I can promise you we're also going to have a lot of fun. Bring it on!"

Also joining MKR this season is award-winning food journalist and TV personality Matt Preston, while celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone return as guest judges.

The new season of MKR takes the much-loved show back to the original recipe - real people from all over the country, cooking real food in their own homes for the superstar judges and their fellow contestants.

This must-see celebration of home cooking premieres later this year on Channel 7 and 7plus.

MKR is produced by ITV Studios Australia for the Seven Network.

MKR

Coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2022

Get involved:

FacebookInstagramTwitter #MKR

For more information, please contact:

Kate Amphlett

Head of Publicity

M: 0412 527 065

E: KAmphlett@seven.com.au

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 00:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
