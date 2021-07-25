Seven West Media : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 roars out ...

Monday, 26 July 2021

Tokyo 2020 roars out of the blocks

7plus smashes records, TV audiences surge

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are an instant hit with Australians, generating huge numbers across the Seven Network's Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus.

After just three days, Tokyo 2020 has reached more than 13 million Australians on television and smashed streaming records.

Last night's coverage and the Opening Ceremony on Friday night are already the two most-watched TV programs of 2021 and 7plusset new highs for streaming in Australia.

Some of the highlights of the past three days include:

Sunday night: 2.75 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.99 million in the capital cities, taking the crown as the most-watched TV program of 2021.

Opening Ceremony: 2.7 million viewers nationally on broadcast, 2.12 million in the capital cities, making it the second most-watched TV program of 2021. The capital city audience was up 31% on the number of viewers for the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2016, while the national audience was up 20%.

Sunday evening: 2.51 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.73 million in the capital cities.

Saturday night: 2.47 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.78 million in the capital cities.

Saturday evening: 2.4 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.73 million in the capital cities.

Countdown to Opening Ceremony: 2.24 million viewers nationally, 1.64 million in the capital cities.

7mate: 17.4% commercial audience share on Saturday night, its highest ever prime time share.

7plus: Set a new Australian streaming record on Saturday, with 238.7 million minutes streamed (including co-viewing), more than three times the previous record which was held by a State of Origin rugby league match.

7plus: Broke its own record on Sunday, with 272.8 million minutes streamed - excludingco-viewing.