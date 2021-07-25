Log in
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/23
0.45 AUD   +1.12%
07/25SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 roars out ...
07/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus sets new Australian streaming...
07/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony takes t...
Seven West Media : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 roars out ...

07/25/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
Monday, 26 July 2021

Tokyo 2020 roars out of the blocks

7plus smashes records, TV audiences surge

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are an instant hit with Australians, generating huge numbers across the Seven Network's Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus.

After just three days, Tokyo 2020 has reached more than 13 million Australians on television and smashed streaming records.

Last night's coverage and the Opening Ceremony on Friday night are already the two most-watched TV programs of 2021 and 7plusset new highs for streaming in Australia.

Some of the highlights of the past three days include:

Sunday night: 2.75 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.99 million in the capital cities, taking the crown as the most-watched TV program of 2021.

Opening Ceremony: 2.7 million viewers nationally on broadcast, 2.12 million in the capital cities, making it the second most-watched TV program of 2021. The capital city audience was up 31% on the number of viewers for the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2016, while the national audience was up 20%.

Sunday evening: 2.51 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.73 million in the capital cities.

Saturday night: 2.47 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.78 million in the capital cities.

Saturday evening: 2.4 million viewers nationally on Seven Network, 1.73 million in the capital cities.

Countdown to Opening Ceremony: 2.24 million viewers nationally, 1.64 million in the capital cities.

7mate: 17.4% commercial audience share on Saturday night, its highest ever prime time share.

7plus: Set a new Australian streaming record on Saturday, with 238.7 million minutes streamed (including co-viewing), more than three times the previous record which was held by a State of Origin rugby league match.

7plus: Broke its own record on Sunday, with 272.8 million minutes streamed - excludingco-viewing.

Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer and Director of Olympics, Kurt Burnette, said:

"The reaction from Australians to our exclusive, live and free coverage on Seven and 7plushas been extraordinary. The audience numbers have exceeded our forecasts on every level, including 2.3 million reach on 7plusalone.

"New viewing records are being set on a daily basis which is great news for our partners, sponsors and dynamic packages. Marketers have well and truly embraced Tokyo 2020 and now that the Games have started, we're seeing record results with brands capitalising with short-term broadcast and digital investment."

For more information, please contact:

Robert Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a

market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media bus inesses, including the Seven

Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's

leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia,

Supercars and the Olympics.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 03:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
