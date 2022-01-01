Seven West Media : Rebecca Maddern returns to Seven

Sunday, 2 January 2022

Rebecca Maddern returns to Seven

Award-winning journalist joins 7NEWS Melbourne team

Australia's #1 news service today announced Rebecca Maddern is joining Melbourne's top- rating 7NEWS presenting team led by Peter Mitchell, taking a new seat at the desk alongside Mike Amor on weekends.

Starting this Wednesday at 6.00pm, Maddern and Amor will co-present Melbourne's 7NEWS while Mitchell takes a much-deserved break after a relentless year dominated by breaking news.

The duo will then co-host weekend editions on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Maddern said: "I'm thrilled to be returning home to Channel 7 and so happy to be going back to where it all began. I've had many TV roles in my 23-year career, but none more important than delivering the news.

"In the past two years, news has never had a more direct impact on our day-to-day lives. I'm honoured to be returning to the news desk to inform Melburnians about what they need to know. I'm also delighted to be teaming up with my friend Mike Amor. Mike is one of the best journalists in this country and I know we're going to make a formidable team."

Amor added: "Bec is not just a fantastic broadcaster and journalist, but also a dear friend, and I can't wait to share the news desk with her. Bec will bring a deep understanding of what makes Melbourne tick, the key newsmakers and issues that matter, and the ability to cover breaking news with ease, as well as a cracking sense of humour."

Director, 7NEWS Melbourne, Shaun Menegola, said: "We're thrilled to have Bec back on the 7NEWS team where she spent 14 years reporting on major events in this state, including her coverage of the 2003 bushfires, which was recognised with a Quill Award.

"She will add even more experience to our line-up, led by Peter Mitchell, Mike Amor, Tim Watson, Jane Bunn and Jacqui Felgate."

The announcement follows a remarkable year for 7NEWS, with Australia's #1 news service winning every week of the survey year.

