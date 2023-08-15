About Seven West Media
Seven West Media is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, digital streaming, content production and publishing.
The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network which includes Seven, 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand (BVOD) platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au;
The West Australian, The Sunday Times, thewest.com.au and regional publications including the Broome Advertiser, Bunbury Herald and the Kalgoorlie Miner.
Seven West Media is the country's largest and #1 total television network, the #1 BVOD service and the fastest- growing news, print and digital brand in the country.
We are #1 for premium news, sport, drama and entertainment, and deliver creative and high-quality content for audiences across Australia. We spend every day connecting millions of people to the moments that move the nation and deliver Australia's most powerful audience data insights.
Our wide variety of content across television, newspapers and digital platforms plays a critical role in society. It inspires, informs and entertains Australia while providing trusted, impartial local and national news that is freely available and critical to the health of our democracy.
Seven West Media recognises its responsibility to all our stakeholders to deliver sustainable environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes. Through our partnerships with community organisations and charitable groups, and our own initiatives, we are using the power of our platforms to inspire a better us.
For more information regarding Seven West Media's annual financial performance, please read our 2022 Annual Report here.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Seven West Media's inaugural Sustainability Report comprehensively covers our ESG activities in FY22 and earlier.
This report is the first time we've undertaken such an in-depth review of our ESG activities, and it is part of our journey to address sustainability issues within our business and across the communities in which we operate. In developing our sustainability approach, we canvassed the views of our stakeholders and reviewed our current activities. As part of our journey, we are assessing our baseline carbon emissions as a precursor to considering future initiatives around our emissions.
Seven West Media has adopted the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework which was endorsed by the United Nations in 2015. The United Nations' SDGs provide a clear path for achieving sustainable development globally and our adoption of them highlights our commitment to sustainability targets and performance. The SDGs are recognised as a key benchmark for corporate accountability on sustainability matters.
Our sustainability strategy is divided into four key pillars:
- Representing Australia
- Providing opportunities for future generations
- Uniting people and communities
- Bringing awareness to environmental issues
We have identified these focus areas as offering the best and most meaningful positive outcomes for our people, communities and the environment.
In addition to reporting on our sustainability activities, we have outlined our approach to innovation and transformation as a key measure of our sustainability efforts to be an enduring media and content company.
Seven West Media acknowledges Traditional Custodians of Country throughout Australia and recognises their continuing connection to lands, waters and communities. We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures; and to Elders past and present.
A Letter From Our CEO
Seven West Media is very proud to launch our 2022 Sustainability Report.
As a company we have always strived to use the power of our platforms to inspire a better "us"
- making a difference in areas that matter to individuals, families, communities, businesses, organisations and to our nation. Importantly, we strive to ensure Seven West Media is an employer of choice and a company that leads by its values.
This report is part of our commitment to that goal, cementing the sustainability efforts that have long been part of our day-to-day operations and charting a course for a more sustainable future for Seven West Media. As a media company that entertains, informs and connects with millions of people through a range of content, we play an important role in reflecting and shaping Australia's society, culture and democracy. On behalf of our audiences, advertisers, partners and employees, we take the responsibility of our privileged position seriously.
Our new long-term sustainability framework, which underpins this report, focuses our available resources on the key areas where Seven West Media can make the biggest difference.
In building this framework we have engaged with multiple internal and external stakeholders who have passionately championed the sustainability issues they see as most important for our business. We are very grateful for their input, which is reflected in this framework.
Seven West Media's sustainability framework is built around four pillars which each align to our stakeholders' expectations, our values as a business and our ability to achieve meaningful outcomes. Our focus and activity in these areas are subject to ongoing improvement and growth but we believe we have already made many important contributions.
- Representing Australia is about how we reflect the nation's diversity in our workplace and in the depiction of Australian communities through our platforms
and content.
- Opportunities for future generationsfocuses on our work to nurture the aspirations of and create clear pathways for all young Australians. We have a long history of fundraising for children's health services and medical research ensuring every child is given the best
possible start.
- Uniting people and communitiesis built around our role in supporting the communities we operate in, right across Australia. From the small regional towns in heartland Australia to the largest metropolitan cities, we support these communities by providing trusted news and information they can rely on, as well as community leadership and support for local businesses, community groups and charities.
- Bringing awareness to environmental issuessees us harness the power of our platforms to bring awareness to important environmental issues. It is also about striving to be more environmentally responsible and adopting new practices to reduce our own footprint.
I'm proud of the progress we have made in executing our sustainability strategy. We are Australia's first media company to receive a citation as an Employer of Choice for gender equality by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency; in the past year we've raised over $100 million for health and medical research; we've donated more than $45 million of community service airtime to more than 150 causes and organisations; and we've implemented our inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan.
We are also committed to the success of the Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network's (SDIN) 'The Everyone Project' and extended our strong partnership with UN Women Australia to participate in the Unstereotype Alliance, which seeks
to eradicate harmful stereotypes in media and advertising content.
We can, of course, always do more. Over the next year we will partner with Planet Ark to raise environmental awareness through our platforms, accelerate our Reconciliation Action Plan and assess our emissions and energy consumption before considering future initiatives.
As we continue to build the media company of the future, powered by content, audience, and technology, we are committed to evolving our sustainability strategy with discipline and determination.
We look forward to providing you with updates on our sustainability journey as we continue to evolve and improve.
Regards
James Warburton
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Seven West Media
Material Issues
The foundation of our sustainability journey was understanding the issues that are most important to Seven West Media's stakeholders, including our employees, advertisers, partners, investors, audiences and local communities.
Independent consultants interviewed a cross-section of our staff across a mix of seniority, gender, geography and roles to find out what issues mattered most to them. Additionally, a range of external stakeholders were interviewed to understand the ESG issues important to them.
As part of the discovery phase, an audit of our global and local peer set was conducted. We also considered our ESG strategy in relation to the expectations of major agencies and the investment principles of our top investors.
UNITED NATIONS' SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
Seven West Media supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, endorsed by the United Nations
in 2015. The United Nations' SDGs provide a clear path for achieving sustainable development globally and our adoption of them highlights our commitment to sustainability targets and performance. Seven's support is focused on the following priority goals:
The issues identified as most material to our business have guided the development of the pillars of our strategy. Social issues were most important to our stakeholders, especially the diversity of our business and content, as well as our strong community engagement and contribution. Using our platforms to support environmental and social progress was also rated as a priority.
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
To inform this strategy and identify material issues, we conducted more than 25 discovery meetings and focus groups with internal and external stakeholders. A set of standard questions was asked to ascertain stakeholder views on Seven West Media's current ESG activities, identify areas that were most critical to each stakeholder, and where we could improve our efforts.
THREE STEP PROCESS
Goal 3.
Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
Goal 5.
Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
Goal 10.
Reduce inequality within and among countries
Goal 12.
Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns
Goal 16.
Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels
• Peer assessment
• Synthesise and prioritise
• Review of ESG agency
• Validate with
ratings
stakeholders
- Discovery meetings with employees
- Engaging with external stakeholders
- Shape framework and pillars around the most important issues
- Develop strategy and partner alignment against material issues
> GREATER
IMPORTANCE TO STAKEHOLDERS
Using platform to support environmental & social progress
•Energy use & management
•Responsible advertising
(GHG emissions)
Accuracy & independence of content
•Diversity, equity & inclusion -
••Data security & privacy
business
Employee safety & security
•Diversity,content
equity & inclusion -
••Harassment & discrimination
•
•Community engagement
& contribution
- Reporting & transparency
- Supply chain responsibility (including production/vendors)
- Audience satisfaction
- Labour practices
- Employee engagementWaste
>
GREAT >
IMPACT ON SEVEN WEST MEDIA BUSINESS
> GREATER
•Environmental
•Social •Governance
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
Stakeholders had the highest expectations of Seven West Media in relation to our social efforts relating to people and communities. Community engagement and contribution, measures to combat harassment and discrimination and employee safety and security were the highest priorities for stakeholders here. Stakeholders also placed diversity, equity and inclusion within our business, as well as within our content (representation), as among the most important issues to them.
ENVIRONMENTAL
While social issues were seen as more widely material for stakeholders, there were two environmental issues that our stakeholders noted as critical. Energy use and management, particularly around our greenhouse gas emissions, was seen as highly important, as was using the reach of our platform to support environmental and social progress.
As a media business, the governance of our content was raised as a key issue.
Data security and privacy was seen as vital given our stewardship over the data of those using our services. Also essential was our responsible approach to broadcasting, with the accuracy and independence of our content and responsible advertising both rated as most important to stakeholders.
