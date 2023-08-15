The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network which includes Seven, 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand (BVOD) platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au;

The West Australian, The Sunday Times, thewest.com.au and regional publications including the Broome Advertiser, Bunbury Herald and the Kalgoorlie Miner.

Seven West Media is the country's largest and #1 total television network, the #1 BVOD service and the fastest- growing news, print and digital brand in the country.

We are #1 for premium news, sport, drama and entertainment, and deliver creative and high-quality content for audiences across Australia. We spend every day connecting millions of people to the moments that move the nation and deliver Australia's most powerful audience data insights.

Our wide variety of content across television, newspapers and digital platforms plays a critical role in society. It inspires, informs and entertains Australia while providing trusted, impartial local and national news that is freely available and critical to the health of our democracy.

Seven West Media recognises its responsibility to all our stakeholders to deliver sustainable environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes. Through our partnerships with community organisations and charitable groups, and our own initiatives, we are using the power of our platforms to inspire a better us.

For more information regarding Seven West Media's annual financial performance, please read our 2022 Annual Report here.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Seven West Media's inaugural Sustainability Report comprehensively covers our ESG activities in FY22 and earlier.

This report is the first time we've undertaken such an in-depth review of our ESG activities, and it is part of our journey to address sustainability issues within our business and across the communities in which we operate. In developing our sustainability approach, we canvassed the views of our stakeholders and reviewed our current activities. As part of our journey, we are assessing our baseline carbon emissions as a precursor to considering future initiatives around our emissions.