  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-09-12 am EDT
0.4900 AUD   -2.00%
05:50pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : The Logies set to shine on Seven
PU
09/06Seven West Media Gets Rights to Broadcast AFL Until 2031
MT
09/06SEVEN WEST MEDIA : secures AFL rights until 2031
PU
Seven West Media : The Logies set to shine on Seven

09/12/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The Logies set to shine on Seven

Television's night of nights on Channel 7 and 7plus from 2023

The Seven Network is proud to announce it has signed a multi-year agreement with Are Media to become the Official Broadcast Partner of the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7pluson Sunday, 18 June next year, with Seven and Are Media set to deliver a spectacular show. The location for the awards will be announced later this year.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "The TV WEEK Logie Awards are more than television's night of nights; they are a treasured Australian institution and a celebration of Australia's love of television.

"We are honoured to be partnering with Are Media to bring the Logies to Australia on Channel 7 and 7plus. It's early days but we have big, exciting plans for the awards in 2023 and beyond."

Are Media Chief Executive Officer, Jane Huxley, said: "The TV WEEK Logie Awards has become the most anticipated event of the year for the television industry as we celebrate the most popular stars and shows on our screens. We are delighted to continue our longstanding association with the awards and equally pleased to welcome the Seven Network as the Logies' Official Broadcast Partner."

Kate Amphlett

Head of Publicity

  1. 0412 527 065
  1. KAmphlett@seven.com.au

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 21:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
