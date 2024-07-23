Tuesday, 23 July 2024

The Nightly is Australia's fastest-growing news brand

Monthly audience soars to 2.3 million in June

The readership of Australia's new digital-only national newspaper has surged for the third consecutive month, with official industry data revealing The Nightly now has a unique monthly audience of 2.3 million readers and is Australia's fastest-growingnews brand.

The industry-audited IPSOS iris figures for June show a 24% leap in audience for The Nightly, up from 1.86 million in May.

The audience of The Nightly, which was launched by Seven West Media on 26 February this year, has grown a remarkable 163% since its first IPSOS iris-recorded month of March. From an audience of zero at launch, The Nightly last month also recorded 4.99 million page views.

The majority of the audience for The Nightly is based in NSW and Victoria, and 56% of its audience is under 55.

The Nightly is a unique masthead, a revival of the afternoon newspaper but published digitally at thenightly.com.aueach weeknight at 6.00pm AEST.

Aside from its core team of reporters, The Nightly draws on 7NEWS journalists around Australia and overseas correspondents, renowned international brands The Economist, The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as London's Daily Mail newspaper.

The tie-ins give readers unrivalled access to the best journalism in America ahead of the upcoming US elections, the demise of Joe Biden and the Lazarus-like revival of Donald Trump.

The Nightly Editor Sarah-Jane Tasker said: "The feedback we are getting is that readers are loving The Nightly's fresh voice, its no-nonsense journalism and forthright opinion.

"Readers are clearly enjoying getting ahead of the news through an afternoon paper delivered directly into their inbox every evening. They love the bold front pages and the clean, modern designs, both of our digital edition and our website."

Editor-in-Chief Christopher Dore said: "We have created a news brand, an entirely new

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845