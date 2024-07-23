Tuesday, 23 July 2024
The Nightly is Australia's fastest-growing news brand
Monthly audience soars to 2.3 million in June
The readership of Australia's new digital-only national newspaper has surged for the third consecutive month, with official industry data revealing The Nightly now has a unique monthly audience of 2.3 million readers and is Australia's fastest-growingnews brand.
The industry-audited IPSOS iris figures for June show a 24% leap in audience for The Nightly, up from 1.86 million in May.
The audience of The Nightly, which was launched by Seven West Media on 26 February this year, has grown a remarkable 163% since its first IPSOS iris-recorded month of March. From an audience of zero at launch, The Nightly last month also recorded 4.99 million page views.
The majority of the audience for The Nightly is based in NSW and Victoria, and 56% of its audience is under 55.
The Nightly is a unique masthead, a revival of the afternoon newspaper but published digitally at thenightly.com.aueach weeknight at 6.00pm AEST.
Aside from its core team of reporters, The Nightly draws on 7NEWS journalists around Australia and overseas correspondents, renowned international brands The Economist, The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as London's Daily Mail newspaper.
The tie-ins give readers unrivalled access to the best journalism in America ahead of the upcoming US elections, the demise of Joe Biden and the Lazarus-like revival of Donald Trump.
The Nightly Editor Sarah-Jane Tasker said: "The feedback we are getting is that readers are loving The Nightly's fresh voice, its no-nonsense journalism and forthright opinion.
"Readers are clearly enjoying getting ahead of the news through an afternoon paper delivered directly into their inbox every evening. They love the bold front pages and the clean, modern designs, both of our digital edition and our website."
Editor-in-Chief Christopher Dore said: "We have created a news brand, an entirely new
Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845
national product, and accumulated a monthly audience of 2.3 million in four months - that is a sensational result.
"Already we have an audience 90% the size of The Australian Financial Review and 65% the size of The Australian. There has never been a new media brand launch quite like it, and we are only just getting started."
For further information, please contact:
Neil Shoebridge
M: 0417 511 012
- neil@skmediagroup.com.au
Andrew Knowles
M: 0449 510 357
- andrew@skmediagroup.com.au
About Seven West Media
Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, reaching more than 19 million people a month with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; PerthNow;The Nightly; and Streamer. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: Ipsos iris online audience measurement service, June 2024, news category, brand group. Age 14+, PC/laptop, smartphone, tablet, text only, audience (000s), page views (MM).
Seven West Media Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 91 053 480 845
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 22:34:05 UTC.