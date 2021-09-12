Seven West Media : The Voice soars on Seven and 7plus

Monday, 13 September 2021

The Voice soars on Seven and 7plus

Biggest show of 2021, audience up 45% on 2020

The blockbuster new season of The Voice on the Seven Network ended on a high note last night, drawing record audiences across all screens and dominating the total people and 25 to 54s rankings.

Nationally, 2.02 million viewers watched the Grand Finale - Winner Announced episode of the world's biggest singing competition on Channel 7, including 1.38 million in the capital cities.

A further 92,000 live streamed the thrilling conclusion on 7plus, as Bella Taylor Smith was crowned the winner after delivering an inspiring performance of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

The Grand Finale - Winner Announced was the show's biggest overnight audience this year and was #1 in its timeslot in 25 to 54s and total people.

Earlier last night, The Voice - Grand Finale attracted 1.9 million viewers nationally and 1.29 million in the capital cities, ranking #1 its timeslot in total people and recording the biggest Grand Finale audience since 2015.

The 2021 season of The Voice demolished the competition to become the most-watched regular program so far in 2021, dominating its timeslot in 25 to 54s and total people, and it was the only television series this year to attract over 1 million capital-city viewers every episode.

With consolidated viewing, including catch-up and online streaming audiences, the 2021 season had an average total audience of 2.11 million viewers. That represented a 24% lift on the 2021 series' average overnight audience.

The Voice boosted Seven's timeslot audience year-on-year by an average of 105% in 25 to 54s and 95% in total people. It was up 42% on the series' 2020 national audience, and up 36% in the capital cities.

On 7plus, The Voice had an average of 257,000 viewers through on-demand and live streaming, up 65% on the 2020 BVOD season average.

The Voice was #1 in live streaming every night it aired with an average of 75,000 viewers watching live on 7plus alongside the television broadcast, up 151% on the 2020 live streaming average. Viewing on 7plus alone added 14% to the average total audience and 22% in 25 to 54s.

The Voice has dominated the new VOZ total TV reporting system, ranking as the #1 program each week since its launch. The spectacular launch episode was watched by 2.31 million Australians nationally, including over 292,000 on 7plus, giving the singing competition its biggest launch since 2015 and Seven its biggest entertainment show launch since 2016.