Seven West Media : Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony takes t...

Saturday, 24 July 2021

Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony takes the crown

#1 TV show of 2021, record 7plus streaming audience

After more than a year of delays and uncertainty, Australians flocked in their millions to watch the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony last night on Seven and 7plus.

The Seven Network's live, free and exclusive coverage attracted 2.7 million viewers nationally on broadcast, taking the crown as the most-watched TV program of 2021. It peaked at 3.81 million.

The start of the world's biggest sporting event of the decade hooked 2.12 million capital city viewers, also making it the #1 program of 2021 in the metropolitan markets.

The capital city audience was up a strong 31% on the number of viewers for the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2016, while the national audience was up 20%.

Last night, Seven's network commercial audience share soared to 66.9%. Channel 7 alone had a 58.9% share.

Earlier in the evening, the Countdown to the Opening Ceremony drew 2.24 million viewers nationally and 1.64 million in the capital cities.

Viewers stayed around until the very early hours of this morning: the Opening Ceremony Post Wrap had 1.34 million viewers nationally and 1.11 million in the capital cities.

On 7plus, Seven's exclusive coverage of the Opening Ceremony and ot her events yesterday smashed all records with an extraordinary 66 million total minutes streamed (excluding co-viewing).

The total included 44.6 million minutes of live streaming - in comparison, the highest one- day live streaming number for the Rio Olympics in 2016 was 38 million - and 21.3 million minutes of video-on-demand. The numbers will grow when co-viewing data is released later today.

Yesterday, 7plusdominated with a 72.3% share of commercial free-to-air live streaming and a 55.8% share of total minutes (live plus VOD minutes).

Seven West Media Director of Olympics, Kurt Burnette, said: "The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 have lived up to the hype and delivered huge, engaged audiences across all platforms. This isn't simply a TV broadcast; it is an unforgettable sporting, cultural and media event.

"As the country continues to tune in and cheer on the Aussie athletes and teams, viewing records will tumble daily and Tokyo 2020 will become the biggest broadcast and digital show in Australia's history.