Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/24
0.445 AUD   +2.30%
08/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes reco...
PU
08/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : launches 7Interactive
PU
08/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : The West crowned fastest-growing da...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seven West Media : Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes reco...

08/24/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes records

Biggest Opening Ceremony ever

The Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 exploded into life on the Seven Network last night with the Opening Ceremony shattering records and reaching 1.94 million people.

An average national audience of 953,000 watched the Opening Ceremony on Channel 7 last night, topping the previous record set in Beijing 2008 by 42%.

Last night's average capital city audience of 643,000 was 38% higher than Beijing 2008.

The Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony's national audience was also more than 10 times bigger than Rio 2016, with the average metro audience more than 12 times bigger.

The Opening Ceremony was #1 in its timeslot last night in total people and in all key demographics.

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: "Last night's historic viewing figures underline just how much Australians have been looking forward to the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"The Paralympic Games are among sport's greatest events and we can't wait to bring fans all the unmissable action over the next 12 days as our all-star Aussie team takes on the very best in the world."

Seven's Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage is anchored by Australian Paralympic legends Kurt Fearnley and Annabelle Williams, alongside Johanna Griggs, Matt White and Emma Vosti, while Paralympic icons Priya Cooper, Tim Matthews, Jessica Gallagher, Nick Morris and Bryce Alman headline the commentary team.

Tokyo 2020 live and free on Seven and 7plus The only place to see it all

Get involved:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

7NEWS.com.au@7Sport #7Sport

Sev en Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

Source: The Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 biggest Opening Ceremony audience since OzTAM records began in 2001.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

Sev en Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
08/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes reco...
PU
08/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : launches 7Interactive
PU
08/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : The West crowned fastest-growing da...
PU
08/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Brett McKeehan joins Seven as Head ...
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Swings to Profit in FY21; Shares Fall 5%
MT
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Presentation of Results for the Yea...
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Appendix 4E for Year Ended at 26 J...
PU
08/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : releases financial...
PU
08/11SEVEN WEST MEDIA : The Voice soars on Seven and 7plus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 402 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net income 2022 139 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 221 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,85x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 684 M 497 M 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,45 AUD
Average target price 0,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED34.85%482
FOX CORPORATION27.54%20 639
DISCOVERY, INC.-5.48%18 430
RTL GROUP S.A.32.11%9 456
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.32.85%6 063
TEGNA INC.23.51%3 836