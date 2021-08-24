Seven West Media : Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes reco...

Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes records

Biggest Opening Ceremony ever

The Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 exploded into life on the Seven Network last night with the Opening Ceremony shattering records and reaching 1.94 million people.

An average national audience of 953,000 watched the Opening Ceremony on Channel 7 last night, topping the previous record set in Beijing 2008 by 42%.

Last night's average capital city audience of 643,000 was 38% higher than Beijing 2008.

The Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony's national audience was also more than 10 times bigger than Rio 2016, with the average metro audience more than 12 times bigger.

The Opening Ceremony was #1 in its timeslot last night in total people and in all key demographics.

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: "Last night's historic viewing figures underline just how much Australians have been looking forward to the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"The Paralympic Games are among sport's greatest events and we can't wait to bring fans all the unmissable action over the next 12 days as our all-star Aussie team takes on the very best in the world."

Seven's Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage is anchored by Australian Paralympic legends Kurt Fearnley and Annabelle Williams, alongside Johanna Griggs, Matt White and Emma Vosti, while Paralympic icons Priya Cooper, Tim Matthews, Jessica Gallagher, Nick Morris and Bryce Alman headline the commentary team.

