Seven West Media : and 7plus seize summer

Sunday, 7 February 2021

Seven and 7plus seize summer

#1 in prime time, all day and BVOD

The winning combination of 7NEWS, Sunrise, Test cricket and Australia's newest smash hit family entertainment show - Holey Moley - saw Seven Network take the #1 spot across summer.

With the 2021 "official" ratings kicking off today, the summer audience numbers reveal Seven took the crown in prime time with a total people network commercial share of 36.9%, ahead of Nine Network on 36.2% and Network 10 on 26.9%. Seven was also #1 in 16 to 39s and grew its audience share in that age group by 1.8 points over the summer months.

From 6.00am to midnight, Seven scored a total people commercial share of 40.3%, ahead of Nine on 35.8% and 10 on 23.9%, and ranked #1 in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.

7NEWS at 6.00pm had an average national audience of 1.39 million across the summer, compared with Nine News' 1.1 million. Sunrise's national audience of 442,000 put it well ahead of Nine's Today (291,000).

Across the summer, 7plus was the #1 commercial free to air BVOD service, securing a share of 40.6%, ahead of 9Now on 40.2% and 10play on 19.2%. 7plus' growth far outstripped the competition, growing viewership 49% year-on-year, compared to 35% for 10play and just 4% for 9Now.

Seven's Director of Network Programming, Angus Ross, said: "Across the day, from Sunrise at breakfast through to 7NEWS in the evening and into prime time, we owned summer TV.

"7NEWS, Sunrise and The Morning Show kept viewers informed and engaged, while the Australia-India Test series kept them on the edge of their seats.

"Our success over summer gave us a great platform to launch our 2021 prime time content line up. That kicked off with Holey Moley, which was an out-of-the-box hit this week, delivering an average national audience of 1.18 million, huge year-on-year timeslot growth and sweeping all key age groups. Its first three episodes helped secure us the week, including wins in all key age groups," he said.

"We're fully loaded and ready to go for 2021, with the biggest and best prime time content including Ultimate Tag, Big Brother, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice and SAS Australia; the best sport with the AFL, Supercars and of course the Tokyo Summer Olympics; and constant hits including 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Chase, The Morning Show, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens."