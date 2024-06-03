Monday, 3 June 2024
Seven and AdFixus enhance the digital experience
Innovative partnership powering new audience insights into ad solutions
The Seven Network is proud to reveal a market-leading partnership with AdFixus, Australia's premiere identity platform. Live right now, the partnership provides addressable audiences across all of Seven's digital properties including 7plus.
AdFixus empowers online businesses to personalise customer experiences and optimise advertising without compromising personal information. Through a privacy-centric identiﬁer, consumers gain control over their data, while businesses beneﬁt from visibility and longevity of their audiences across multiple domains.
For advertisers, the partnership enables the seamless creation and management of unique, integrated cross-platform digital experiences maintaining full addressability, even in a cookie-less environment.
Seven West Media Director of Audience Development and Growth, Andrew Brain, said: "Partnering with an ambitious Australian tech start-up like AdFixus is a fantastic opportunity. We are committed to taking bold steps to enhance our audience proposition and deliver optimal outcomes for our advertising partners.
"With the incorporation of AdFixus' solution, we can now offer full addressability across our diverse range of digital properties, such as 7plus and 7NEWS.com.au, which will prepare us for any form of signal loss and privacy reform set to land later this year."
Marko Markovic, CEO and founder of AdFixus, said: "Seven's commitment to delivering privacy-centric addressable audiences aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are thrilled to contribute to their goals. This strategic milestone comes during our most successful year to date."
