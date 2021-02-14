Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Seven West Media Limited    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/12
0.47 AUD   +5.62%
11:29aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : and Google strike ...
PU
10:51aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : releases financial...
PU
02/06SEVEN WEST MEDIA : and 7plus seize summer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven West Media : and Google strike ...

02/14/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, 15 February 2021

Seven West Media and Google strike long-term partnership

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) today announced it has entered into a LOU to form a long-term partnership with Google to provide news content to the Google Showcase product which launched in Australia in early February.

The agreement will be subject to executing a long form agreement within the next 30 days.

Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes AC said: "This is a great outcome for Seven West Media and for Google. Our new partnership recognises the value, credibility and trust of our leading news brands and entertainment content across Seven and West Australian Newspapers.

"I'd like to thank Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims, with particular recognition of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who has been instrumental in the outcome of this ground-breaking agreement.

"Their outstanding leadership on the implementation of the proposed News Media Bargaining Code has resulted in us being able to conclude negotiations that result in fair payment and ensure our digital future," he said.

"The negotiations with Google recognise the value of quality and original journalism throughout the country and, in particular, in regional areas.

"Google is to be congratulated for taking a leadership position in Australia and we believe their team is committed to the spirit of the proposed code."

Mel Silva, Managing Director for Google Australia and New Zealand, said: "We are proud to support original, trusted, and quality journalism and are excited to welcome Seven West Media today as a major Australian publishing partner to join Google News Showcase.

"Seven West Media is one of Australia's leading integrated media companies across broadcast, print and digital news and joins with 21 publications across a variety of titles as diverse as The West Australian, 7NEWS, PerthNow, the Albany Advertiser, the Geraldton Guardian and the Broome Advertiser.

"Our partnership with Seven West Media sees us make a substantial investment in the future of journalism not just across the metropolitan areas, but importantly in regional areas too where titles like the Kalgoorlie Miner and the Harvey-Waroona Reporter are at the heart of the local community," she said.

"Showcase has been very well received since its launch in Australia a little over a week ago with our publisher partners receiving one million views of their content in just eight days,

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia

T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

demonstrating that Showcase offers a constructive path forward for publishers, readers, and Google."

Seven West Media Managing Director and CEO, James Warburton, welcomed today's announcement.

"This is another significant step in Seven West Media's transformation journey," he said.

"Google recognises the strength of our audiences through our engaging content and leading platforms. We are excited to be partnering with them as we pursue the next stage of our strategy."

Seven West Media will advise more details following the execution of the long form agreement.

This release has been authorised to be given to ASX by the Managing Director and CEO of Seven West Media Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Jack McLintock

Corporate and Government Affairs Manager M: 0450 608 022

E: jmclintock@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Holey Moley, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Ultimate Tag, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 22:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
11:29aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : and Google strike ...
PU
10:51aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : releases financial...
PU
02/06SEVEN WEST MEDIA : and 7plus seize summer
PU
01/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Clare Gill joins Seven West Media
PU
01/11SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus #1 in 2020, set to soar in 20...
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australi...
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Legends join Seven's Summer of Cric...
PU
2020HOME AND AWAY : Australia's #1 drama
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : and Swimming Australia
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : SWM Appoints Shoebridge Knowles Med...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 237 M 960 M 960 M
Net income 2021 80,9 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net Debt 2021 401 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 723 M 561 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,34 AUD
Last Close Price 0,47 AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,38%
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED42.42%561
DISCOVERY, INC.58.86%30 014
FOX CORPORATION11.92%18 954
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.18.19%5 684
TEGNA INC.25.23%3 876
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED15.95%3 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ