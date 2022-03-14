Log in
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
Seven West Media : announces senior sales leader...

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Seven announces senior Sales leadership appointments

Seven West Media today announced key new senior sales leadership appointments as part of its ongoing strategy to deliver unrivalled national total video trading for commercial partners and brands.

Reporting to Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, the new appointments follow the recent acquisition of Prime Media Group, which has created Australia's first wholly-owned national television and digital group.

Natalie Harvey, previously Network Director of Sales, has been appointed National Sales Director, responsible for leading the network's convergence and growth across capital city, regional and BVOD markets.

Nicole Bence, previously Network Digital Sales Director, takes up the new position of National Sales Director of Digital, responsible for driving a range of advanced digital advertising initiatives and overseeing Seven's commercial digital, data, innovation and programmatic offerings.

Dave Walker joins Seven from Prime as Director of National Trading and Revenue Operations. With over 30 years of industry experience in Australia and New Zealand, Mr Walker brings to Seven a wealth of knowledge across sales leadership, television trading, system integration and media agency strategy planning and buying.

Greg Gabel, previously Sales Director at 7Queensland, takes on the new role of National Regional Sales Director of Local Markets, responsible for overseeing sales in all regional markets and driving new products and processes for local teams across broadcast and digital. His appointment brings together regional sales areas under one person for the first time.

In Western Australia, the local regional sales team will work closely with the Perth capital city sales team and report into Chief Executive Officer, Seven West Media WA, Maryna Fewster, and Seven Perth Sales Director, Damian Hampson.

Mr Burnette said: "Seven is the most watched free-to-air broadcaster across all screens and our acquisition of Prime provides our commercial partners and brands with an unmatched total video audience proposition.

"Seven can now reach more than 90% of Australia's population each month as one integrated company, giving advertisers and agencies easy and seamless access to metro and regional markets. It's a game-changing move for our customers, our people and our company, meaning quite simply we are even better together.

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

"Seven's national leadership team and new sales structure is designed to support Seven's transformation and deliver a brilliant customer experience, making it easier, faster and more effective for brands to reach their desired audience across all of Australia, including in the capital cities, regional Australia and digitally on 7plus," he said.

"Our advertising and trading solutions will be further enhanced as we accelerate towards a dynamic and converged audience trading model."

For more information, please contact:

Rob Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Seven West Media Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
