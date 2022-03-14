Seven West Media : announces senior sales leader...

Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Seven announces senior Sales leadership appointments

Seven West Media today announced key new senior sales leadership appointments as part of its ongoing strategy to deliver unrivalled national total video trading for commercial partners and brands.

Reporting to Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, the new appointments follow the recent acquisition of Prime Media Group, which has created Australia's first wholly-owned national television and digital group.

Natalie Harvey, previously Network Director of Sales, has been appointed National Sales Director, responsible for leading the network's convergence and growth across capital city, regional and BVOD markets.

Nicole Bence, previously Network Digital Sales Director, takes up the new position of National Sales Director of Digital, responsible for driving a range of advanced digital advertising initiatives and overseeing Seven's commercial digital, data, innovation and programmatic offerings.

Dave Walker joins Seven from Prime as Director of National Trading and Revenue Operations. With over 30 years of industry experience in Australia and New Zealand, Mr Walker brings to Seven a wealth of knowledge across sales leadership, television trading, system integration and media agency strategy planning and buying.

Greg Gabel, previously Sales Director at 7Queensland, takes on the new role of National Regional Sales Director of Local Markets, responsible for overseeing sales in all regional markets and driving new products and processes for local teams across broadcast and digital. His appointment brings together regional sales areas under one person for the first time.

In Western Australia, the local regional sales team will work closely with the Perth capital city sales team and report into Chief Executive Officer, Seven West Media WA, Maryna Fewster, and Seven Perth Sales Director, Damian Hampson.

Mr Burnette said: "Seven is the most watched free-to-air broadcaster across all screens and our acquisition of Prime provides our commercial partners and brands with an unmatched total video audience proposition.

"Seven can now reach more than 90% of Australia's population each month as one integrated company, giving advertisers and agencies easy and seamless access to metro and regional markets. It's a game-changing move for our customers, our people and our company, meaning quite simply we are even better together.

