Wednesday, 26 June 2024
Seven West Media appoints CFO and announces new operating model
Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) today announced the appointment of Craig Haskins as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr Haskins has been Acting Chief Financial Officer at SWM since April and his appointment follows an extensive recruitment process over the past six months.
Mr Haskins is currently Principal of Eastern Hill Advisors. He is an advisory board member of Merricks Capital, a non-executive director of global insurance group Enstar, a former Managing Director at Jefferies Australia, and has held senior capital markets roles at Credit Suisse, UBS and Merrill Lynch.
Today SWM also announced the introduction of a new operating model designed to deliver on strategy, that includes optimising its television business and delivering on the digital future.
Under the new model, SWM will have three divisions: Television, Digital and Western Australia.
Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, has been appointed Group MD, Seven Television. SWM Chief Digital Officer Gereurd Roberts takes on the new role of Group MD, Seven Digital. Maryna Fewster continues as CEO, SWM Western Australia, responsible for SWM's market-leading broadcast, digital and print brands in that market.
Trent Dickeson, currently Director of Operations and Transformation, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Operating Officer.
SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Howard, said: "To build a better media business and to make the most of the opportunities ahead of us, we need to change the way we think and operate. That includes changing the way our executive team is structured and how it works together.
"We're setting up new, accountable and transparent profit centres for our Television and Digital business units. The dedicated, end-to-end digital business unit will make sure we capture all the growth digital is going to deliver. Television and Digital will work very closely with our content teams to ensure we maximise the digital growth
opportunity as it develops. We're also appointing a Chief Operating Officer to drive continuous improvement and efficiencies.
"We now have three clear divisions covering Television, Digital and WA. They will be supported by executives and teams working across all three to achieve stronger cooperation, consistency and the best possible results for everyone," he said.
Other management changes announced today include the appointment of Brook Hall as Seven Network's Chief Content Officer; he was previously Seven's Director of Content Scheduling. Seven Adelaide Managing Director Vikki Friscic takes on the newly created role of Head of Sales Strategy and Enablement.
As part of the changes, a number of redundancies and other cost actions have been taken. Seven West Media will present its FY24 results on 14 August 2024.
This release has been authorised to be given to the ASX by the Board of Seven West Media.
