Seven is #1 in 2023

Australia's most watched network three years in a row, 15 of the past 17 years

The Seven Network has taken the crown in 2023, ranking as the most watched network for the third year in a row.

This year's victory means Seven has been #1 in 15 of the past 17 years, including this year.

With the official 2023 ratings year set to end on 2 December, Seven is in an unbeatable position nationally. Any way the numbers are cut, Seven is the choice of the majority of Australians.

So far this survey year, which started on 12 February, Seven has a 42.3% commercial share nationally in all people, 40.8% in the capital cities and 45.2% in regional Australia. It also leads nationally in 25 to 54s, 16 to 39s and total shoppers.

In the calendar year to date (1 January to 7 October), Seven is #1 nationally in total people and 25 to 54s.

Across the calendar year to date, Seven has captured the #1 position nationally in 26 weeks and has been #1 in the capital cities in 21 weeks.

Every month, Seven reaches more than 17 million people nationally across broadcast and digital. The audience of 7plushas jumped 17% during 2023 and it has a 36% share of the BVOD market year-to-date.

The top five most-watched programs so far in 2023 were all on Seven, with the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final between the Matildas and England at #1 with 7.32 million total TV viewers (broadcast and BVOD).

The Matildas' Semi Final was the most-watched TV program in more than two decades and reached more than 11 million people. It was also the most streamed event ever in Australia, with 957,000 viewers on 7plus.

So far this year, all of Seven's sport coverage has reached more than 18 million people. AFL is Australia's #1 winter sport again this year, with the AFL Grand Final reaching 4.98 million and delivering an average total TV audience of 3.75 million.

Almost 18.6 million Australians watched the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ tournament across the screens of Seven, including 14.76 million reached on broadcast and 3.82 million on 7plus.

Seven's Dancing With The Stars, Farmer Wants A Wife and My Kitchen Rules are three of