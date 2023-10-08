Monday, 9 October 2023
Seven is #1 in 2023
Australia's most watched network three years in a row, 15 of the past 17 years
The Seven Network has taken the crown in 2023, ranking as the most watched network for the third year in a row.
This year's victory means Seven has been #1 in 15 of the past 17 years, including this year.
With the official 2023 ratings year set to end on 2 December, Seven is in an unbeatable position nationally. Any way the numbers are cut, Seven is the choice of the majority of Australians.
So far this survey year, which started on 12 February, Seven has a 42.3% commercial share nationally in all people, 40.8% in the capital cities and 45.2% in regional Australia. It also leads nationally in 25 to 54s, 16 to 39s and total shoppers.
In the calendar year to date (1 January to 7 October), Seven is #1 nationally in total people and 25 to 54s.
Across the calendar year to date, Seven has captured the #1 position nationally in 26 weeks and has been #1 in the capital cities in 21 weeks.
Every month, Seven reaches more than 17 million people nationally across broadcast and digital. The audience of 7plushas jumped 17% during 2023 and it has a 36% share of the BVOD market year-to-date.
The top five most-watched programs so far in 2023 were all on Seven, with the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final between the Matildas and England at #1 with 7.32 million total TV viewers (broadcast and BVOD).
The Matildas' Semi Final was the most-watched TV program in more than two decades and reached more than 11 million people. It was also the most streamed event ever in Australia, with 957,000 viewers on 7plus.
So far this year, all of Seven's sport coverage has reached more than 18 million people. AFL is Australia's #1 winter sport again this year, with the AFL Grand Final reaching 4.98 million and delivering an average total TV audience of 3.75 million.
Almost 18.6 million Australians watched the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ tournament across the screens of Seven, including 14.76 million reached on broadcast and 3.82 million on 7plus.
Seven's Dancing With The Stars, Farmer Wants A Wife and My Kitchen Rules are three of
the four fastest-growing 7.30pm shows across all commercial networks this year. Seven also launched the #1 new entertainment series of the year: The 1% Club.
The Chase Australia is the #1 game show and Home and Away and RFDS are the most watched local drama series on commercial TV. Better Homes and Gardens is the #1 lifestyle show on commercial TV.
7NEWS is the #1 news bulletin of 2023 nationally and in the capital cities - with its biggest lead nationally since 2019 - and Sunrise is the #1 breakfast TV program for the 20th year in a row. Both have ranked #1 every single week this year. The Morning Show dominates morning TV again 2023, ranking #1 for the past 16 years.
Seven's year in numbers:
(Calendar and survey year to date)
- #1 nationally in all people
- #1 in the capital cities in all people
- #1 in regional Australia in all people
- #1 in audience share growth nationally in all people
- #1 in news and public affairs
- #1 in sport
- #1 at breakfast
- #1 regular local drama
- #1 in multichannels (7mate, 7two, 7Bravo, 7flix)
Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Seven is the clear winner in 2023 - no fine print, no disclaimers.
"The success of our content across all screens has once again made Seven the most watched broadcast and digital network in Australia, including across the capital cities and in every state. Seven is home to the most popular news, sport and local drama content and many of our entertainment shows have grown their audiences this year.
"7plus keeps going from strength to strength and will jump to a whole new level from late next year, when we add AFL and then cricket digital rights," he said.
"Seven invests in and creates great content. In fact, we are the leaders in content. That's why we have been the most watched network for 15 of the past 17 years.
"From breakfast right through the day and into the night, Australians vote with their eyeballs and turn to Seven more than any other network. Thank you to all our viewers and to the talented, hard-working team at Seven," Mr Warburton said.
Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "Being the most watched network translates to the biggest opportunity for brands to engage with their current and future customers. Every single day, we provide brands with the platforms and powerful cultural moments to reach millions of Australians and we will continue to do so in 2024.
"Importantly, Seven's focus on convergence and total TV is helping clients and agencies navigate through an evolving landscape and providing them a competitive edge in a noisy media world where reach and attention is everything. We have the audiences, and we have the insights and understanding of those audiences to enable clients to be more agile and sweat every dollar they invest with us.
"We are incredibly proud of the work we have done this year with our client and agency partners who leveraged our powerful assets to weave their brands authentically into the stories of Seven. Be it the AFL, cricket, Supercars, The Voice, My Kitchen Rules or Farmer Wants A Wife, powerful integration delivers incredible results," he said.
National free-to-air network commercial shares (%)
Survey year:
Network
All people
Seven Network
42.3
Nine Network
36.6
Network Ten
21.1
National free-to-air network commercial shares (%)
Calendar year:
Network
All people
Seven Network
41.9
Nine Network
36.9
Network Ten
21.2
Capital city free-to-air network commercial shares (%)
Survey year:
Network
All people
Seven Network
40.8
Nine Network
38.3
Network Ten
20.9
Capital city free-to-air network commercial shares (%)
Calendar year:
Network
All people
Seven Network
40.2
Nine Network
38.8
Network Ten
21.0
Regional free-to-air network commercial shares (%)
Survey year:
Network
All people
Seven Network
45.2
Nine Network
33.1
Network Ten
21.7
Regional free-to-air network commercial shares (%)
Calendar year:
Network
All people
Seven Network
45.2
Nine Network
33.1
Network Ten
21.7
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches more than 17 million people a month.
The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. The Seven Network is home of Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming. Its iconic brands include Australia's leading news and public affairs programs 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise and The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Dancing With The Stars, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEKLogie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
