Seven West Media : Big Brother's got some big news. Bi...

Big Brother's got some big news

Big Brother VIP set to launch in 2021

Big Brother's game keeps getting bigger. The Seven Network today announced it has commissioned a special event series of the international mega-hit format - Big Brother VIP - which will debut on Australian screens later this year.

With the 2021 season of Big Brother set to kick off on Channel 7 and 7plus soon, today's announcement underlines the success of the enduring and globally popular brand.

Big Brother VIP will be hosted by Sonia Kruger and feature some of Australia's best- known celebrities, removed from the world they know and locked away in an all-newBig Brother house.

Sure to keep Australia guessing, the stars of Big Brother VIP will be announced soon. The series will be produced for Seven by Endemol Shine Australia.

Seven Network Programming Director, Angus Ross, said: "The new season of

Big Brother looks fantastic. We can't wait for Australia to meet this year's amazing collection of housemates and to start discovering the many surprises and twists we have built into the show.

"With anticipation for the new season building, the time is right to commission

Big Brother VIP. The celebrity format is a proven success around the world. It was a hit here in Australia almost two decades ago and we're looking forward to introducing a whole new generation of celebrities to Big Brother. Let the game begin."

Endemol Shine Australia CEO, Peter Newman, said: "We were thrilled to be able to bring the new Big Brother to life on the Seven Network last year.

"Across last year's season and the upcoming 2021 season, over 40 everyday housemates have had a chance to play Big Brother's game. We now welcome a host of celebrities to a brand-new house, seal them off from society and see who can survive the twists, turns and surprises that Big Brother has waiting inside. Who will win? Australia will decide."

Big Brother VIP

Coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2021

And arriving very soon: Big Brother 2021

