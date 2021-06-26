Seven West Media : fires up in first half of 202...
06/26/2021 | 09:27pm EDT
Sunday, 27 June 2021
Seven fires up in first half
#1 network for past nine consecutive weeks
#1 network for 14 of past 26 weeks
#1 news program: 7NEWS
#1 breakfast TV program: Sunrise
#1 winter sport: AFL
#1 Australian drama: Home and Away
#1 nightly game show: The Chase Australia
#1 multichannel group: 7two, 7mate, 7flix
The Seven Network has finished the first half of the year with strong momentum ahead of the highly anticipated Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Seven ranked #1 in 14 of the past 26 weeks and is the only commercial free-to-air television network to increase its audience share during the first half of the calendar ratings year .
Seven's tally of #1 weeks includes wins across the past nine consecutive weeks. From late April to yesterday, Seven was the #1 network in total people, people 25 to 54 and 16 to 39s.
Seven's success on television has been matched by the strong performance of 7plus, which increased its audience 18% in the past three months.
Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Our strategy of investing in new and proven content across television and digital is delivering powerful results.
"Seven is the only network that has grown its audience share this year in 25 to 54s, 16 to 39s and total people. Since late April, we have been #1 every week in those three demographics and in under 50s.
"The tentpole shows Big Brother and Dancing With The Stars: All Stars delivered great results, as did 7NEWS Spotlight and our dominant content 'spine' of 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens. The AFL is Australia's #1 winter sport by a significant margin and Supercars have roared back onto Seven in a big way," he said.
"At the same time, 7plusis having a remarkable year. It continues to drive the digital transformation of our business and is drawing new users, day in, day out."
Seven's Director of Network Programming, Angus Ross, said: "After a successful first half, we are ready to deliver our strongest second-half content line-up in many years, with the best sport on TV, the best news and public affairs content, and an impressive collection of proven entertainment hits.
"The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be the biggest media event in a long time. Before they start, we have the new season of our #1 entertainment show last year, Farmer Wants A Wife . After the Olympics, we head straight into the brilliant new season of The Voice , followed by AGT, an incredible new series of SAS Australia that takes the format to a whole new and shocking level, and Big Brother VIP with the noisiest celebrity cast ever seen on Australian television.
"We also have the AFL Final Series, Bathurst 1000, the best horse racing in Australia, and a lot more. It's an incredible line-up, one that is on track to return Seven to market leadership in 2021. Summer brings the highly anticipated Ashes Test series, and the BBL and WBBL, and then the Olympic Winter Games Beijing to launch 2022 ," he said.
Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "We delivered excellent results for our partners in the first half of 2021 and the second half is going to be even better.
"Our line-up of tentpole shows is best in market. 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show and The Chase dominate their timeslots. Home and Away is having a fantastic year. The AFL Final Series, horse racing and Supercars will be big winners with viewers and advertisers.
"The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be the country's biggest-ever broadcast and digital event. For the first time in Australian free-to-air television history, there will be 45 dedicated Olympic Games channels across Seven and 7plus,all live, free and in HD. Let the games begin," he said.
First half 2021 highlights
Commercial audience shares (%)
Network
First half 2021
First half 2020
Change*
Total people
Seven
37.1
35.6
+1.5
Nine
38.0
38.8
-0.8
10
24.9
25.6
-0.7
25 to 54s
Seven
33.2
32.1
+1.1
Nine
37.2
38.2
-1.0
10
29.6
29.7
-0.2
Commercial audience shares (%) 25 April to 26 June
Network
2021
2020
Change*
Total people
Seven
39.1
37.0
+2.1
Nine
36.2
36.2
0.0
10
24.7
26.9
-2.1
25 to 54s
Seven
36.1
33.6
+2.5
Nine
35.0
34.9
+0.2
10
28.9
31.5
-2.6
* Change in percentage
points
NEWS AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
7NEWS Sunday
1.5 million viewers nationally, 992,000 in the capital cities
#1 Sunday news program
Won every week in first half of 2021
21% more viewers thanNine News nationally, 7% more in the capital cities
7NEWS Monday to Friday
1.42 million viewers nationally, 939,000 in the capital cities
#1 weeknight news program
Won every week in first half of 2021
27% more viewers thanNine News nationally, 5% more in the capital cities
7NEWS Saturday
1.21 million viewers nationally, 787,000 in the capital cities
#1 Saturday news program
Won every week in first half of 2021
20% more viewers thanNine News nationally, 5% more in the capital cities
7NEWS.com.au
#1 news website in 18 to 29s
#4 news website in total people
Sunrise
439,000 viewers nationally, 254,000 in the capital cities
#1 breakfast TV program
Won every day in first half of 2021 (has won every day for more than three years)
45% more viewers thanToday nationally, 25% more in the capital cities
The Morning Show
228,000 viewers nationally, 136,000 in the capital cities
#1 morning TV program
Won every day in first half of 2021
46% more viewers thanToday Extra nationally, 21% more in the capital cities
The Latest
180,000 viewers nationally, 121,000 in the capital cities
#1 in timeslot in total people
7NEWS SPECIALS
7NEWS Spotlight: The Phenomenon
1.18 million viewers nationally, 731,000 in the capital cities
#1 in its timeslot in total people and 25 to 54s
Increased timeslot audience 15% nationally year-on-year, 4% in the capital cities
7NEWS Spotlight: Craig McLachlan
1.14 million viewers nationally, 767,000 in the capital cities
Increased timeslot audience 7% in the capital cities year-on-year
7NEWS Spotlight: Martin Bryant's Dark Secrets
1.14 million viewers nationally, 737,000 in the capital cities
#1 in timeslot in total people
7NEWS Spotlight: Fight Of His Life
916,000 viewers nationally, 719,000 in the capital cities
7NEWS Spotlight: Ride Of Your Life
877,000 viewers nationally, 559,000 in the capital cities
#1 in its timeslot in total people
SPORT
AFL Premiership Season (to date)
697,000 viewers nationally, 520,000 in the capital cities
#1 winter sport on TV
#1 in timeslot in footy markets in total people and 25 to 54s
Cricket
Test Cricket - Australia v India
First Test (Adelaide): Day/Night Test 685,000 viewers nationally, 460,000 in the capital cities
Second Test (Melbourne): Boxing Day Test 843,000 viewers nationally, 562,000 in the capital cities
Third Test (Sydney): 785,000 viewers nationally, up 20% on 2018- 19 Fourth Test; 537,000 in the capital cities
Fourth Test (Brisbane): averaged 727,000, up 11% on 2018-19 Fourth Test; 483,000 in the capital cities
Big Bash League
Grand Final Day 867,000 viewers nationally, 562,000 in the capital cities
Series: 560,000 viewers nationally, 347,000 in the capital cities
Supercars
Seven's two rounds averaged 332,000 nationally, 180,000 in the capital cities
Audience up 28% in total people on Network 10's first rounds in 2020, up 19% in
25 to 54s
7plus: 5.6 million live streaming minutes across two rounds' race days
The Front Bar
444,000 viewers nationally, 338,000 in the capital cities
#1 sport entertainment program in Melbourne
ENTERTAINMENT
Dancing With The Stars: All Stars
Finale Winner Announced: 1.33 million viewers nationally, 881,000 in the capital cities
Finale: 1.3 million viewers nationally, 852,000 in the capital cities
Launch: 1.2 million viewers nationally, 816,000 in the capital cities
Series: 1.06 million viewers nationally, 711,000 in the capital cities
Increased timeslot audience 18% in total people year-on-year in the capital cities
35 million minutes streamed
Over 26.4 million total social media impressions
4.1 million social engagements
4.5 million social video views
Big Brother (series to date)
Launch: 1.03 million viewers nationally, 740,000 in the capital cities
Series: 927,000 viewers nationally, 644,000 in the capital cities
Increased timeslot audience 10% in 25 to 54s and 19% in 16 to 39s year -on-year in the capital cities
392 million minutes streamed
Over 80 million total social media impressions
6.1 million social engagements
27.8 million social video views
Holey Moley
Launch: 1.67 million viewers nationally, 1.1 million in the capital cities
Series: 980,000 viewers nationally, 639,000 in the capital cities
Increased timeslot audience 21% in 25 to 54s, 30% in 16 to 39s and 8% in total people year-on-year in the capital cities
62 million minutes streamed
Home and Away
924,000 viewers nationally, 560,000 in the capital cities
#1 Australian drama
Most streamed drama series on BVOD. Up 40% year-on-year.
BVOD minutes streamed up 40%
2 million total social followers
76.7 million social impressions
4.5 million total social engagements
8.8 million social video views
The Chase Australia
814,000 viewers nationally, 499,000 in the capital cities
Won every week in first half of 2021
Better Homes and Gardens:
695,000 viewers nationally, 415,000 in the capital cities
#1 lifestyle show
20 million streaming minutes
7PLUS
#2 commercial free-to-air BVOD platform
36% share of commercial free-to-air BVOD market
Active users up 6% year-on-year
Audience up 18% in the past three months on the previous three months
7TWO, 7MATE, 7FLIX
• #1 multichannel group
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 01:26:03 UTC.