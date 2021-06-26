Seven West Media : fires up in first half of 202...

Sunday, 27 June 2021

Seven fires up in first half

#1 network for past nine consecutive weeks

#1 network for 14 of past 26 weeks

#1 news program: 7NEWS

#1 breakfast TV program: Sunrise

#1 winter sport: AFL

#1 Australian drama: Home and Away

#1 nightly game show: The Chase Australia

#1 multichannel group: 7two, 7mate, 7flix

The Seven Network has finished the first half of the year with strong momentum ahead of the highly anticipated Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Seven ranked #1 in 14 of the past 26 weeks and is the only commercial free-to-air television network to increase its audience share during the first half of the calendar ratings year .

Seven's tally of #1 weeks includes wins across the past nine consecutive weeks. From late April to yesterday, Seven was the #1 network in total people, people 25 to 54 and 16 to 39s.

Seven's success on television has been matched by the strong performance of 7plus, which increased its audience 18% in the past three months.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Our strategy of investing in new and proven content across television and digital is delivering powerful results.

"Seven is the only network that has grown its audience share this year in 25 to 54s, 16 to 39s and total people. Since late April, we have been #1 every week in those three demographics and in under 50s.

"The tentpole shows Big Brother and Dancing With The Stars: All Stars delivered great results, as did 7NEWS Spotlight and our dominant content 'spine' of 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens. The AFL is Australia's #1 winter sport by a significant margin and Supercars have roared back onto Seven in a big way," he said.

"At the same time, 7plusis having a remarkable year. It continues to drive the digital transformation of our business and is drawing new users, day in, day out."