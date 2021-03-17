Seven West Media : welcomes 2021 AFL partners

Thursday, 18 March 2021

Seven welcomes 2021 AFL partners

Record number of brands get on board

The Seven Network today welcomed its sponsorship partners for the 2021 AFL Premiership season, which kicks off tonight with a blockbuster clash between the reigning Premiers, the Richmond Tigers, and the Carlton Blues.

Some of the biggest and best brands in Australia, including naming rights partner Toyota, are joining forces with Seven to present what promises to be a thrilling season of the country's favourite winter sport.

Last year saw a strong increase in Seven's AFL audience, including an 11% jump during the Finals Series. The AFL Grand Final was the #1 TV program of 2020, with 3.86 million viewers nationally, including 3.01 million in the capital cities.

Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said this year had seen a record level of interest from companies keen to partner with the AFL and a record number of brands signing with the network.

"The 2021 AFL Premiership Season represents the greatest commitment from brands to be integrated with our live and free broadcast that we have ever experienced," he said.

"Every single top category is represented across our team of new and returning broadcast and digital partners. Our philosophy of 'Better Together' has seen us work closely with each brand and their respective media and creative agencies to create and deliver bespoke solutions that meet the business objectives of each brand.

"Seven is still the only place where brands can reach AFL audiences during play, with the 30-second solus spot following a goal the most valuable and effective 30 seconds in advertising," he said. "And there are still great opportunities remaining for brands to be part of the AFL, from single spot buys to major packages."

Mr Burnette said 7REDiQ data insights reveal that 42% of the people engaging with Seven's AFL digital content are female, 51% are in the "new family" life stage, and 18% shop online at least once a month.

"Our 7REDiQ insights clearly demonstrate that the AFL reaches a large and diverse audience. That audience grew last year and it will be further boosted in 2021 by the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. We are confident the Olympics will drive even more viewers to Australia's #1 winter sport, right ahead of the start of the Finals Series."

Colgate is one of the brands returning to Seven's AFL coverage for 2021. Damien Facciolo, Marketing Manager, Colgate-Palmolive, said: "Following the success of ourinaugural partnership with Seven on the AFL Premiership season in 2020, which helped launch the 'Colgate Smile Strong' campaign, we are excited to build on this with Seven in 2021."

Eric Thomson, Marketing Director of new AFL partner Pernod Ricard, said: "We are excited about the new partnership between Jameson, our iconic Irish Whisky, and Seven, home of the AFL. We are looking forward to connecting with Seven's passionate viewer base across the 2021 AFL Premiership season."

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Network Head of Sport, Lewis Martin, said the 2021 season is shaping up to be a great one for both viewers and the brands partnering with Seven.

"The 2020 AFL Premiership Season was unlike any other in history. The challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the whole sport, including Seven, to innovate and deliver new experiences, resulting in a great outcome for fans.

"This year we're building on both our experience from 2020 and our decades of broadcasting the AFL to bring our audiences the very best live and free experience. It's going to be a gripping, tight season and we can't wait to bring all the excitement and action to our audiences and our partners."

