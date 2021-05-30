Seven West Media : welcomes media reform green p...

Monday, 31 May 2021

Seven welcomes media reform green paper

The Seven Network today welcomed the Morrison Government's Media Reform Green Paper: Modernising Television Regulation In Australia as an important step forward in creating a new regulatory framework for the free-to-air television industry.

In its submission in response to the Green Paper, Seven says the document has started an important conversation about the future of the industry and has provided a platform for constructive industry and government engagement to ensure a vibrant and exciting future for Australian free-to-air television.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Seven's future is built on a multi-screen and multi carriage strategy, and the Green Paper starts the discussion about the future regulatory environment we and the industry need.

"The Green Paper proposes a new broadcast licensing scheme under which broadcasters could surrender spectrum in exchange for spectrum tax relief. The current proposal is like asking telecommunications companies to stop their technology innovation at 5G with no ability to upgrade to 6G and beyond. We think there is a better path.

"We support the Free TV Australia submission that outlines why the new broadcast licensing scheme needs to be discussed and reviewed, and we are happy to support the process of looking at achieving a dividend without surrendering services," he said.

"Conversations focused just on live linear TV don't reflect the TV business of today. This review of the regulatory model for free-to-air TV is an important opportunity to shape the future of Australian television businesses by reflecting how modern Australia consumes content."

"Delivering our content via spectrum will remain at the heart of our business model for the foreseeable future, but supplementary to this is the digital and IP growth engine. It isn't an either/or proposition. Increasingly, the content of the free-to-air networks will be distributed through different technologies and found on various screen types and sizes. The regulatory environment needs to reflect this so that our content remains freely accessible to all Australians," Mr Warburton said.

The Seven submission argues that the immediate regulatory priorities to address the challenges presented by the growth of online content viewing are:

Regulated prominence: Commercial free-to-air TV delivers trusted and verified news, Australian stories and sport. This content is important for our national identity. However, as television screens become more cluttered with digital menus, preloaded apps and the new advertising business models of original equipment manufacturers, free-to-air services are becoming less visible and less

