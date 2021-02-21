Seven West Media : partners with UN Women's Inte...

Monday, 22 February 2021

Seven partners with UN Women Australia for

International Women's Day

Seven West Media is proud to announce it has joined with UN Women Australia as the Australian broadcast partner for International Women's Day (IWD) 2021.

The new partnership reflects the joint commitment of UN Women and Seven West Media to focus on gender equality and celebrate the accomplishments of women.

IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality, with the theme and focus for 2021 being "Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world".

The partnership will see Seven West Media supporting key IWD events around Australia in the lead up to and on 5 March, three days before IWD.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "We're proud to enter into this partnership with UN Women Australia in support of International Women's Day 2021.

"For us, this is a natural partnership: our workforce has a 50-50 gender balance and over half of our managers are female. We're honoured to join forces with UN Women Australia to celebrate International Women's Day."

UN Women Australia Executive Director, Janelle Weissman, said: "UN Women Australia looks forward to amplifying our work driving a gender equality acceleration agenda through this partnership.

"It provides an important opportunity to reach more Australians this IWD and beyond, with a call to action around why equality matters, and the steps we can all take every day to enable every woman and girl equal opportunities to lead, learn, earn and live a life free from violence and discrimination."

As part of the partnership with UN Women Australia, Seven presenters will host IWD events around Australia. The five events will run simultaneously, reaching thousands of people across Australia.

Mr Warburton said: "We look forward to celebrating on Friday, 5 March as we reflect on this year's theme of empowering women in leadership in a COVID-19 world, and supporting equality."

About UN Women

A global champion for women and girls, UN Women is the United Nations entity responsible for promoting women's empowerment and gender equality and was established to accelerate progress to meet the needs of women and girls worldwide. UN Women Australia is a registered charity in Australia which exists to raise funds for and awareness of UN Women's work across the Pacific and around the world.

Each year, UN Women Australia hosts the pre-eminent International Women's Day events around the country - in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Perth - to celebrate global achievements and discuss actions needed to continue accelerating gender equality. The events create an opportunity for inclusion, drawing together people from diverse backgrounds across Australia to empower, inspire, motivate and benefit individuals and communities towards advancing gender equality, here in Australia and globally.

No country in the world has achieved gender equality. Through our events, we aim to put the spotlight on global issues that perpetuate gender inequality and highlight actions we can all take on the path to a gender equal world.

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Holey Moley, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Ultimate Tag, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.