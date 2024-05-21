Wednesday, 22 May 2024
Seven renews exclusive Visa partnership
The Seven Network is excited to announce the extension of its market-leading data partnership with Visa, including the addition of three new segments: luxury brands and stores, SMB owners and seasonal shoppers.
Seven is the only media business to offer Visa customer insights, after working with the ﬁnancial services business to build a data solution visualised by 7REDiQ before being made available to advertisers. Marketers can leverage the data to target audiences across Seven's digital platforms.
As part of the partnership, Seven will also tap insights from Visa economists to provide foresight on upcoming disposable income.
Seven's Director of Audience Development and Growth, Andrew Brain, said: "Our partnership with Visa provides the single most in-demand dataset for advertisers in Seven's arsenal. We're thrilled to extend the partnership and expand our data to include new, highly valuable segments.
"All of this ladders up to our overall strategy to ensure 7REDiQ continues to provide the market with the most advanced, intuitive and innovative guidance when advertisers are seeking maximum efficacy with minimum wastage."
Visa's Head of Consulting and Analytics for Australia, New Zealand and South Paciﬁc, David Peacock, said: "Visa's transaction data provides valuable insights on where and how Australians are spending their disposable income. We know these insights are incredibly valuable for advertisers looking to target audiences with the utmost precision. What Seven is offering with 7REDiQ is an incredibly powerful solution and we're excited to extend our partnership for another year.
"Visa is developing ways to enhance our insights even further by extending the reach of our data into new categories that will give us an even broader view of Australians' spending habits."
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7ﬂix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
