Seven West Media : statement on Cricket Australi...

Friday, 27 August 2021

Seven statement on Cricket Australia

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) welcomes the order of the Federal Court giving it pre-action discovery against Cricket Australia and will pursue discovery as ordered.

SWM is committed to working under its contract with Cricket Australia to deliver a big 2020- 21 summer of cricket for the fans and players.

