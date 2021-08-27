Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
0.45 AUD   -3.23%
12:01aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : statement on Cricket Australi...
PU
08/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Tokyo 2020 Paralympics smashes reco...
PU
08/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : launches 7Interactive
PU
Seven West Media : statement on Cricket Australi...

08/27/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Friday, 27 August 2021

Seven statement on Cricket Australia

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) welcomes the order of the Federal Court giving it pre-action discovery against Cricket Australia and will pursue discovery as ordered.

SWM is committed to working under its contract with Cricket Australia to deliver a big 2020- 21 summer of cricket for the fans and players.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 402 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net income 2022 139 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 221 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,90x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 692 M 502 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,45 AUD
Average target price 0,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED36.36%519
FOX CORPORATION27.20%20 599
DISCOVERY, INC.-4.49%18 663
RTL GROUP S.A.31.73%9 442
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.34.97%6 160
TEGNA INC.25.59%3 909