Seven strengthens news leadership team
Gemma Acton appointed Director of News Operations
The Seven Network today announced the appointment of Gemma Acton to the newly created national role of Director of News Operations, bolstering its News and Current Affairs leadership team.
Reporting to Seven Network Director of News and Current Affairs and Seven West Media Editor-in-Chief, Anthony De Ceglie, Ms Acton will work closely with Mr De Ceglie, the metropolitan and regional news directors, executive producers and other senior news leaders to drive culture and innovation across newsrooms nationally. She will also be responsible for leading and implementing the division's new digital-first strategy as well as overseeing budgets.
Currently Seven's Network Finance Editor, Ms Acton is one of Australia's leading broadcast and business executives, with over 20 years' media, television and banking experience here and abroad.
Before joining Seven's Sydney newsroom in 2017, Ms Acton spent several years working in Europe, the US and the Middle East as an investment banker and wealth manager at firms including Goldman Sachs, before becoming a correspondent and anchor at CNBC.
She holds an MBA/MA from Wharton and the University of Pennsylvania, is a CFA charter holder and has a wealth of experience in leading and managing large teams.
Mr De Ceglie, said: "Gemma is taking on a crucial role as a leader for our News and Current Affairs teams at a pivotal moment in our business.
"I'm really excited and confident about how she will help shape the path forward for Seven. Her background and her experience mean she will hit the ground running. She is also extremely well-regarded and respected by her peers.
"Gemma's appointment is part of a plan to ensure the news leadership team is well- positioned to seize every future opportunity."
Ms Acton said: "As Seven's News and Current Affairs division leans into the incredible opportunities that the digital media world offers, I'm excited to work with Anthony and the executive leadership team on empowering our exceptional news teams to carry out their best work.
"Our newsrooms will be underpinned by a respectful and forward-focused culture where talent, innovation and ideas are given all the tools they need to flourish."
Ms Acton will be reducing her on-air commitments as she takes on the new role immediately, but will continue to regularly appear across the screens of Seven.
