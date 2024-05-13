Monday, 13 May 2024

Seven welcomes the newest David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program winner

Seven West Media is pleased to announce and welcome the third recipient of the annual David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program: Alessandro Rosini.

A recent graduate of Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, where he completed a bachelor's degree in media and communications (majoring in journalism), Alessandro joins Seven West Media today and will initially work in the Sydney digital division. He follows in the footsteps of previous scholarship recipients Madeline McKeown and Nuwan Ranasinghe.

The David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program was set up in late 2012 to honour the career and legacy of the late David Leckie, former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer.

The program offers a 12-month role at Seven West Media for a graduate with a passion for sales, programming or news. It was set up in partnership with Skye Leckie and David and Skye's sons, Harry and Ben.

The selection process is overseen each year by Skye, Harry and Ben Leckie and senior Seven West Media executives.

Skye, Harry and Ben Leckie said: "We are greatly honoured that Kerry Stokes and Seven provide this wonderful program for a young person.

"Alessandro is an outstanding individual and we are so thrilled for him to have this extraordinary opportunity. It's a chance for him to be able to fulfill his dream and be immersed in the ever-changing media world.

"David had many loves during his years in media, but TV was his #1. We are thrilled that his legacy can continue and allow others to have the experience of working in TV. Thank you to Jeff and the team at Seven for yet again finding such impressive candidates for this great scholarship program," they said.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Howard, said: "Alessandro was an outstanding candidate and is a really deserving recipient of this year's scholarship. He is passionate about the media business, highly motivated and very keen to learn.

