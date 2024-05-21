Tuesday, 21 May 2024

The stuff that dreams are made of

Seven reveals partners and sponsors of Dream Home

The Seven Network's inspiring and engaging new renovation series Dream Home is set to launch this Sunday and it is already a hit with marketers, attracting some of Australia's biggest and best brands.

Seven is proud to welcome LG Electronics Australia, View.com.au, Youi Insurance, Alinta Energy, hipages and RSL Art Union as Dream Home partners across Channel 7 and 7plus.

Beaumont Tiles, Highgrove Bathrooms, Luxaﬂex Window Fashions, Dulux and Beacon Lighting have also joined the exciting new program as sponsors, while other brands have signed on with integration and advertising packages.

Katie Finney, Director, 7RED, said: "The response from brands to Dream Home has been incredible, particularly for a brand-new format.

"Australia is going to love this show, which will take the renovation genre to new heights as six pairs of everyday Aussies battle it out room by room, transforming tired suburban family homes into astonishing new dream homes.

"Compelling, inspiring and heart-warming,Dream Home is the perfect vehicle for brands to get close to consumers and engage with them when they are in the mood to be both entertained and informed," she said.

LG Electronics Australia Marketing Director, Gemma Lemieux, said: "Our partnership with Dream Home embodies our Life's Good brand promise - it's about fostering optimism and showing Australians the power of technology in creating meaningful moments at home.

"We design our products with people in mind and Dream Home has provided us with the platform to showcase our products in real Australian homes. Through this partnership, we've shown how LG technology seamlessly integrates into everyday life, elevating each moment with joy and purpose. At our core, we are dedicated to enriching daily experiences and inspiring a more fulﬁlling way of living. This partnership exempliﬁes our commitment to brave optimism and demonstrates how we can make Life's Good in every aspect of Australian life."

View Media Group Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Tyrrell, said: "As view.com.au continues to build our brand, we're always looking for assets that can clearly align us with all things

