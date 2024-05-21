Tuesday, 21 May 2024
The stuff that dreams are made of
Seven reveals partners and sponsors of Dream Home
The Seven Network's inspiring and engaging new renovation series Dream Home is set to launch this Sunday and it is already a hit with marketers, attracting some of Australia's biggest and best brands.
Seven is proud to welcome LG Electronics Australia, View.com.au, Youi Insurance, Alinta Energy, hipages and RSL Art Union as Dream Home partners across Channel 7 and 7plus.
Beaumont Tiles, Highgrove Bathrooms, Luxaﬂex Window Fashions, Dulux and Beacon Lighting have also joined the exciting new program as sponsors, while other brands have signed on with integration and advertising packages.
Katie Finney, Director, 7RED, said: "The response from brands to Dream Home has been incredible, particularly for a brand-new format.
"Australia is going to love this show, which will take the renovation genre to new heights as six pairs of everyday Aussies battle it out room by room, transforming tired suburban family homes into astonishing new dream homes.
"Compelling, inspiring and heart-warming,Dream Home is the perfect vehicle for brands to get close to consumers and engage with them when they are in the mood to be both entertained and informed," she said.
LG Electronics Australia Marketing Director, Gemma Lemieux, said: "Our partnership with Dream Home embodies our Life's Good brand promise - it's about fostering optimism and showing Australians the power of technology in creating meaningful moments at home.
"We design our products with people in mind and Dream Home has provided us with the platform to showcase our products in real Australian homes. Through this partnership, we've shown how LG technology seamlessly integrates into everyday life, elevating each moment with joy and purpose. At our core, we are dedicated to enriching daily experiences and inspiring a more fulﬁlling way of living. This partnership exempliﬁes our commitment to brave optimism and demonstrates how we can make Life's Good in every aspect of Australian life."
View Media Group Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Tyrrell, said: "As view.com.au continues to build our brand, we're always looking for assets that can clearly align us with all things
property. Dream Home not only looks like a fantastic show but it's also a natural ﬁt for View. Our pre-renovation and post-renovation price estimations have given us seamless integration into the core element of the show, which can be rare. It will certainly help position View as a serious player in the property category."
hipages VP Marketing, Nick Ellery, said: "I am excited to announce hipages is a sponsor of Dream Home. At hipages, we understand that for many Aussies owning a home is a dream come true, but making those dreams a reality requires the expertise of skilled professionals. That's where hipages comes in for Dream Home contestants, and all homeowners.
"By supporting Dream Home, we're not only facilitating seamless connections between contestants and trusted tradies, but we're also showcasing our commitment to making home renovation easier for all homeowners."
LG's partnership incudes 7CIC, Seven's innovative new shoppable, in-content premium ad product on 7plus.
Contextually relevant moments that line up with a client's brand are identiﬁed by 7CIC in content. A "shop now" button appears and invites viewers to use their remote to open a full screen ad with brand messaging and QR code to direct people to the client's website.
Christopher Fifer, National Head of Program Partnerships, 7RED, said: "As viewing habits constantly change, an all-screens approach for our partners is ideal to deliver greater reach for their brand campaigns.
"We are thrilled to have LG extend their association with Dream Home and partner with us for the launch of 7CIC on 7plus.
"LG is integrated throughout the program, and viewers will be able to immediately shop the LG suite of products. Thanks to 7CIC, Dream Home will drive qualiﬁed 7plus users to LG's shoppable destination, while at the same time creating a deeper brand affinity with LG. Our shared audience receive a greater content experience, as the content will pause while they shop," he said.
For further information, please contact:
Neil Shoebridge
M: 0417 511 012
- neil@skmediagroup.com.au
Andrew Knowles
M: 0449 510 357
- andrew@skmediagroup.com.au
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7ﬂix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
