Tokyo 2020: the biggest digital eve...

Wednesday, 14 April 2021
Tokyo 2020: the biggest digital event in Australian history
Seven sets the gold standard for streaming
Seven West Media today revealed the most advanced digital product in Australian viewing history will deliver the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to all screens live and free from 23 July.
For the first time in Australian Olympics history, there will be one destination to watch every medal, every record and every inspiring moment from the Games. Seven will deliver its exclusive experience across 43 channels and two simulcasts, including 36 channels curated by Seven, six pre-created channels direct from Tokyo and one existing Olympic channel. Together this provides the most live streams ever hosted by an Australian broadcaster.
Extending across Seven's entire digital ecosystem including 7plus, 7NEWS. com.auand The West Australian, over one billion minutes will be streamed across the 17-day period, with four modes of viewing: live, full replay, Olympic minis (compressed replays) and short form highlights. The broadcast will feature a consistent experience across 20 different platforms allowing Australians to stream across any device of their choosing, and live EPG integration to ensure they never miss a moment.
Seven's Chief Digital Officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: "With Seven having the exclusive rights to Tokyo 2020, we've been able to deliver not only the world's biggest sporting event, but the biggest digital event in Australian history. We are predicting more than eight million registered users will flood the platform, delivering an incredible wealth of data across name, age, gender, postcode and more to offer our advertising partners.
"But it's not just the scale of our digital offering that's made Tokyo 2020 so exciting. We've entirely evolved the 7plus platform, in a program we call Experience Evolution, using the Games as a springboard to deliver a market-leading digital experience for the rest of our programming across the year and beyond. All the features built for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will also be used in business-as-usual VOD and Live experiences, setting the bar for BVOD streaming in Australia."
Experience Evolution uses a data-driven approach including the use of proprietary 7REDiQ to deliver a highly engaging, personalised and innovative experience to users, while driving product affinity and monetisation. Experience Evolution introduces the following features to 7plus:
-
Watchlist: Provides users with the ability to add their favourite sport to an easily discoverable watchlist, allowing them to watch the event at their own convenience.
-
Continue Watching: This gives signed-in users the ability to watch a sport full replay and pick up where they left off via the continue watching carousel located on their home screen.
Sev en Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Av enue, Ev eleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
-
Captions: Live and VOD (including multilingual): To provide the ultimate accessible viewing experience for all of our users, it's important to provide captioning to ensure as many users as possible can watch their favourite sports, events and highlights.
-
Autoplay: The autoplay functionality provides viewers with a simple way to binge multiple event replays, highlights and sports minis without needing to lift a finger. It simply plays the next relevant piece of content.
-
Chromecast and Airplay: As most people own multiple devices, including smart
TVs and mobile phones, it's becoming ever more important to provide a streaming service that supports this behaviour. The 7plus app will allow users to either Chromecast or Airplay content to their Chromecast or Airplay compatible device. This allows users to stream Tokyo 2020 on 7plus no matter the age of their television device.
-
HD/SD selector: The 7plus player provides users with the ability to toggle between HD/SD to allow for the best and most data efficient streaming.
-
Freeze Frame: A select, scaled range of devices have been enabled with Freeze Frame ads that appear as an overlay whenever a user pauses the content.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 23 July-8 August Paralympic Games 24 August-5 September Tokyo 2020 live and free on Seven and 7plus
Get involved:
Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube 7NEWS.com.au
#7Olympics
For more information, please contact:
Andrew Knowles
-
0449 510 357
Sev en Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Av enue, Ev eleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:12:04 UTC.