Tokyo 2020: the biggest digital eve...

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Tokyo 2020: the biggest digital event in Australian history

Seven sets the gold standard for streaming

Seven West Media today revealed the most advanced digital product in Australian viewing history will deliver the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to all screens live and free from 23 July.

For the first time in Australian Olympics history, there will be one destination to watch every medal, every record and every inspiring moment from the Games. Seven will deliver its exclusive experience across 43 channels and two simulcasts, including 36 channels curated by Seven, six pre-created channels direct from Tokyo and one existing Olympic channel. Together this provides the most live streams ever hosted by an Australian broadcaster.

Extending across Seven's entire digital ecosystem including 7plus, 7NEWS. com.auand The West Australian, over one billion minutes will be streamed across the 17-day period, with four modes of viewing: live, full replay, Olympic minis (compressed replays) and short form highlights. The broadcast will feature a consistent experience across 20 different platforms allowing Australians to stream across any device of their choosing, and live EPG integration to ensure they never miss a moment.

Seven's Chief Digital Officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: "With Seven having the exclusive rights to Tokyo 2020, we've been able to deliver not only the world's biggest sporting event, but the biggest digital event in Australian history. We are predicting more than eight million registered users will flood the platform, delivering an incredible wealth of data across name, age, gender, postcode and more to offer our advertising partners.

"But it's not just the scale of our digital offering that's made Tokyo 2020 so exciting. We've entirely evolved the 7plus platform, in a program we call Experience Evolution, using the Games as a springboard to deliver a market-leading digital experience for the rest of our programming across the year and beyond. All the features built for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will also be used in business-as-usual VOD and Live experiences, setting the bar for BVOD streaming in Australia."

Experience Evolution uses a data-driven approach including the use of proprietary 7REDiQ to deliver a highly engaging, personalised and innovative experience to users, while driving product affinity and monetisation. Experience Evolution introduces the following features to 7plus:

Watchlist: Provides users with the ability to add their favourite sport to an easily discoverable watchlist, allowing them to watch the event at their own convenience.

Provides users with the ability to add their favourite sport to an easily discoverable watchlist, allowing them to watch the event at their own convenience. Continue Watching: This gives signed-in users the ability to watch a sport full replay and pick up where they left off via the continue watching carousel located on their home screen.

Sev en Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Av enue, Ev eleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262