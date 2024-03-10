Sunday, 10 March 2024
Seven reaches 11.76 million, 7plus jumps 60%
- National total TV audience share: 39.8%
- #1 in broadcast TV nationally
- #1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 sport
- Top show: AFL Thursday Night Football, national reach 2.3 million
- Top entertainment show: Australian Idol Sunday, national reach 1.77 million. Biggest Idol ever on Seven
- 7plus: Minutes viewed jump 60% year-on-year
WEEK 10, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
Seven Network reaches 11.76 million Australians nationally.
Seven Network: 39.8% total TV share in all people.
Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.
7plus: 352 million minutes viewed, up 60% on the same week in 2023.
7plus: 31.7% commercial BVOD share, up from 26.3% in the same week in 2023.
Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.
Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL).
Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.
NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):
Week 10
All people
25 to 54s
Grocery shoppers
Seven Network
39.8
32.7
39.8
Nine Network
42.4
46.7
42.4
Network Ten
17.9
20.6
17.9
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
SEVEN'S TOP 25:
- AFL Thursday Night Football: National reach 2.3 million, national audience 702,000. #1 program. Up 10% on 2023 AFL season average.
- 7NEWS Monday: National reach 2.18 million, national audience 1.37 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Sunday: National reach 2.09 million, national audience 1.43 million.
- 7NEWS Tuesday: National reach 2.09 million, national audience 1.27 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Thursday: National reach 2.05 million, national audience 1.22 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Wednesday: National reach 2 million, national audience 1.24 million. #1 news program.
- AFL Friday Night Football: National reach 1.99 million, national audience 638,000. #1 program.
- Australian Idol Sunday: National reach 1.77 million, national audience 950,000. Biggest audience ever for Australian Idol on Seven.
- 7NEWS Friday: National reach 1.76 million, national audience 1.08 million. #1 news program.
- AFL Saturday Night Football: National reach 1.71 million, national audience 509,000. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Saturday: National reach 1.67 million, national audience 980,000. #1 news program.
- King Con: The Life and Crimes of Hamish McLaren: National reach 1.6 million, national audience 480,000.
- The 1% Club: National reach 1.43 million, national audience 769,000.
- Australian Idol Monday: National reach 1.41 million, national audience 788,000.
- Home and Away Monday: National reach 1.35 million, national audience 790,000. #1 drama program.
- Australian Idol Tuesday: National reach 1.32 million, national audience 746,000.
- Home and Away Wednesday: National reach 1.32 million, national audience 767,000. #1 drama program.
- The Chase Australia Monday: National reach 1.3 million, national audience 627,000. #1 game show.
- Home and Away Tuesday: National reach 1.28 million, national audience 772,000. #1 drama program.
- The Chase Australia Wednesday: National reach 1.23 million, national audience 575,000. #1 game show.
- The Chase Australia Tuesday: National reach 1.22 million, national audience 593,000. #1 game show.
- The Chase Australia Thursday: National reach 1.22 million, national audience 581,000. #1 game show.
- The Front Bar: National reach 1.14 million, national audience 508,000.
- The Chase Australia Friday: National reach 1.09 million, national audience 516,000. #1 game show.
- Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares: National reach 1.09 million, national audience 369,000. www.virtualoz.com.au
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
For further information, please contact:
Neil Shoebridge
M: 0417 511 012
- neil@skmediagroup.com.au
Andrew Knowles
M: 0449 510 357
- andrew@skmediagroup.com.au
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: For more information on audience shares and programs, please contact Seven Network.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2024 01:22:03 UTC.