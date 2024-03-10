Seven reaches 11.76 million, 7plus jumps 60%

National total TV audience share: 39.8%

#1 in broadcast TV nationally

#1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 sport

Top show: AFL Thursday Night Football, national reach 2.3 million

Top entertainment show: Australian Idol Sunday, national reach 1.77 million. Biggest Idol ever on Seven

7plus: Minutes viewed jump 60% year-on-year

WEEK 10, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Seven Network reaches 11.76 million Australians nationally.

Seven Network: 39.8% total TV share in all people.

Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.

7plus: 352 million minutes viewed, up 60% on the same week in 2023.

7plus: 31.7% commercial BVOD share, up from 26.3% in the same week in 2023.

Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.

Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL).

Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.

NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):