WEEK 11, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Seven Network reaches 12.22 million Australians nationally.

Seven Network: 40.3% total TV share in all people.

Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.

7plus: 351 million minutes viewed, up 45% on the same week in 2023.

7plus: 32% commercial BVOD share, up from 29.5% in the same week in 2023.

Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.

Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL).

Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.

NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):