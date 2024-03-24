Sunday, 24 March 2024
Seven reaches 11.8 million, 7plus lifts 41%
- National total TV audience share: 39.3%
- #1 in broadcast TV nationally
- #1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 sport, #1 lifestyle show
- Top show: 7NEWS Sunday, national reach 2.12 million
- Top entertainment show: Australian Idol Sunday, national reach 1.86 million
- Top sport: AFL Thursday Night Football, national reach 1.83 million
- 7plus: Minutes viewed jumps 41% year-on-year
WEEK 11, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
Seven Network reaches 11.81 million Australians nationally.
Seven Network: 39.3% total TV share in all people, 39.3% in grocery shoppers.
Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.
7plus: 323 million minutes viewed, up 41% on the same week in 2023.
7plus: 29.9% commercial BVOD share, up from 29.2% in the same week in 2023.
Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.
Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL), #1 lifestyle program (Better Homes and Gardens).
Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.
NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):
Week 11
All people
25 to 54s
Grocery shoppers
Seven Network
39.3
32.3
39.3
Nine Network
41.4
45.2
41.5
Network Ten
19.3
22.5
19.2
SEVEN'S TOP 25:
- 7NEWS Sunday: National reach 2.12 million, national audience 1.21 million. #1 news program in total TV.
- 7NEWS Monday: National reach 2.1 million, national audience 1.33 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Tuesday: National reach 2.07 million, national audience 1.28 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Wednesday: National reach 2 million, national audience 1.27 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Thursday: National reach 1.95 million, national audience 1.19 million. #1 program.
- Australian Idol Sunday: National reach 1.86 million, national audience 862,000. Up 8% on same episode in 2023.
- AFL Thursday Night Football: National reach 1.83 million, national audience 671,000. #1 sport program. Up 5% on 2023 AFL season average.
- AFL Friday Night Football: National reach 1.75 million, national audience 574,000. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Friday: National reach 1.72 million, national audience 1.04 million. #1 news program.
- AFL Saturday Night Football: National reach 1.66 million, national audience 504,000. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Saturday: National reach 1.65 million, national audience 1.02 million. #1 news program.
- Australian Idol Monday: National reach 1.5 million, national audience 860,000. Up 17% on same episode in 2023.
- The 1% Club: National reach 1.44 million, national audience 814,000.
- Lockerbie: National reach 1.29 million, national audience 489,000.
- The Chase Australia Monday: National reach 1.28 million, national audience 634,000. #1 game show.
- The Chase Australia Tuesday: National reach 1.24 million, national audience 590,000. #1 game show.
- The Chase Australia Wednesday: National reach 1.22 million, national audience 603,000. #1 game show.
- Home and Away Monday: National reach 1.12 million, national audience 752,000. #1 drama program.
- Home and Away Tuesday: National reach 1.22 million, national audience 766,000. #1 drama program.
- The Chase Australia Thursday: National reach 1.2 million, national audience 572,000. #1 game show.
- Better Homes and Gardens: National reach 1.19 million, national audience 548,000. #1 lifestyle program.
- Home and Away Wednesday: National reach 1.17 million, national audience 772,000. #1 drama program.
- The Front Bar: National reach 1.12 million, national audience 523,000.
- The Chase Australia Friday: National reach 1.06 million, national audience 522,000. #1 game show.
- Sunrise Monday: National reach 972,000, national audience 398,000. #1 breakfast show.
