Seven reaches 11.8 million, 7plus lifts 41%

National total TV audience share: 39.3%

#1 in broadcast TV nationally

#1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 sport, #1 lifestyle show

Top show: 7NEWS Sunday, national reach 2.12 million

Top entertainment show: Australian Idol Sunday, national reach 1.86 million

Top sport: AFL Thursday Night Football, national reach 1.83 million

7plus: Minutes viewed jumps 41% year-on-year

WEEK 11, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Seven Network reaches 11.81 million Australians nationally.

Seven Network: 39.3% total TV share in all people, 39.3% in grocery shoppers.

Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.

7plus: 323 million minutes viewed, up 41% on the same week in 2023.

7plus: 29.9% commercial BVOD share, up from 29.2% in the same week in 2023.

Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.

Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL), #1 lifestyle program (Better Homes and Gardens).

Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.

NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):