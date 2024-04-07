Seven #1 in audience share, reaches 12 million

Seven #1 nationally in total TV

National total TV audience share: 40.1%

#1 in broadcast TV nationally

#1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 sport, #1 lifestyle show

Top show: 7NEWS Tuesday, national reach 2.4 million

Top sport: AFL Thursday Night Football, national reach 1.79 million

7plus: Minutes viewed up 32% year-on-year

WEEK 14, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Seven Network reaches 12 million Australians nationally.

Seven Network: #1 nationally in total TV in all people with a 40.1% share.

Seven Network: #1 nationally in total TV in grocery shoppers with a 40.4% share.

Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.

7plus: 291 million minutes viewed, up 32% on the same week in 2023.

7plus: 33.7% commercial BVOD share, up from 29.3% in the same week in 2023.

Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.

Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL), #1 lifestyle program (Better Homes and Gardens).

Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.

NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):