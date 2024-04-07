Sunday, 7 April 2024
Seven #1 in audience share, reaches 12 million
- Seven #1 nationally in total TV
- National total TV audience share: 40.1%
- #1 in broadcast TV nationally
- #1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 sport, #1 lifestyle show
- Top show: 7NEWS Tuesday, national reach 2.4 million
- Top sport: AFL Thursday Night Football, national reach 1.79 million
- 7plus: Minutes viewed up 32% year-on-year
WEEK 14, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
Seven Network reaches 12 million Australians nationally.
Seven Network: #1 nationally in total TV in all people with a 40.1% share.
Seven Network: #1 nationally in total TV in grocery shoppers with a 40.4% share.
Seven Network: #1 nationally in broadcast TV share.
7plus: 291 million minutes viewed, up 32% on the same week in 2023.
7plus: 33.7% commercial BVOD share, up from 29.3% in the same week in 2023.
Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.
Seven Network: #1 sport (AFL), #1 lifestyle program (Better Homes and Gardens).
Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.
NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):
Week 14
All people
25 to 54s
Grocery shoppers
Seven Network
40.1
33.9
40.4
Nine Network
38.4
40.4
38.5
Network Ten
21.5
25.8
21.2
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
SEVEN'S TOP 25:
- 7NEWS Monday: National reach 2.4 million, national audience 1.41 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Tuesday: National reach 2.12 million, national audience 1.33 million. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Wednesday: National reach 2.1 million, national audience 1.29 million. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Thursday: National reach 2 million, national audience 1.25 million. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Friday: National reach 1.84 million, national audience 1.079million. #1 program.
- AFL Thursday Night Football: National reach 1.79 million, national audience 598,000. #1 sport program.
- 7NEWS Sunday: National reach 1.78 million, national audience 1.07 million. #1 news program in total TV.
- AFL Friday Night Football: National reach 1.67 million, national audience 519,000. #1 sport. #1 program in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.
- 7NEWS Saturday: National reach 1.64 million, national audience 1 million. #1 program.
- AFL Saturday Night Football: National reach 1.56 million, national audience 470,000. #1 sport. #1 program in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.
- Home and Away Monday: National reach 1.55 million, national audience 1 million. #1 drama program.
- AFL Monday Afternoon Football: National reach 1.42 million, national audience 494,000. #1 sport program.
- The 1% Club UK: National reach 1.39 million, national audience 673,000. #1 entertainment show.
- Border Security (R): National reach 1.39 million, national audience 425,000.
- Better Homes and Gardens: National reach 1.34 million, national audience 592,000. #1 lifestyle program.
- World's Most Extreme Airports: National reach 1.34 million, national audience 385,000.
- The Chase Australia Tuesday: National reach 1.31 million, national audience 634,000. #1 game show.
- The Chase Australia Wednesday: National reach 1.27 million, national audience 609,000. #1 game show.
- Home and Away Wednesday: National reach 1.24 million, national audience 808,000. #1 drama program.
- The Front Bar: National reach 1.16 million, national audience 543,000.
- Highway Patrol: National reach 1.19 million, national audience 591,000.
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice (R): National reach 1.28 million, national audience 438,000.
- The Chase Australia Thursday: National reach 1.26 million, national audience 614,000. #1 game show.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
- Home and Away Tuesday: National reach 1.2 million, national audience 793,000. #1 drama program.
- The Chase Australia Friday: National reach 1.17 million, national audience 541,000. #1 game show.
www.virtualoz.com.au
For further information, please contact:
Neil Shoebridge
M: 0417 511 012
- neil@skmediagroup.com.au
Andrew Knowles
M: 0449 510 357
- andrew@skmediagroup.com.au
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: For more information on audience shares and programs, please contact Seven Network.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 07 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2024 02:27:06 UTC.