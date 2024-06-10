Sunday, 9 June 2024
Seven reaches 11.8 million, 7NEWS #1
- National total TV audience share: 37.5%
- #1 in audience growth and share growth nationally year-to-date
- #1 news, #1 game show, #1 drama, #1 lifestyle show
- Top show: 7NEWS Monday, national reach 2.26 million
- Top entertainment show: Dream Home, national reach 2 million
- Top sport: AFL Friday Night Football, national reach 1.75 million
WEEK 23, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
Seven Network reaches 11.8 million Australians nationally.
Seven Network: The fastest growing network nationally in audience and audience share year-to-date.
7plus: 383 minutes viewed, 34.9% commercial BVOD share.
Seven Network: #1 news (7NEWS), #1 game show (The Chase Australia), #1 local drama (Home and Away) all week.
Seven Network: #1 regular sport (AFL) and #1 lifestyle program (Better Homes and Gardens) of the week.
Seven Network: Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise dominate breakfast TV, #1 every single day of the week.
NATIONAL TOTAL TV COMMERCIAL SHARES (%):
Week 23
All people
25 to 54s
Grocery shoppers
Seven Network
37.5
32.3
38.3
Nine Network
41.3
43.8
40.3
Network Ten
21.3
24.0
21.4
SEVEN'S TOP 25:
- 7NEWS Monday: National reach 2.26 million, national audience 1.44 million. #1 news program.
- 7NEWS Wednesday: National reach 2.25 million, national audience 1.39 million.
#1 news program in total TV.
- 7NEWS Tuesday: National reach 2.16 million, national audience 1.39 million. #1 program.
- 7NEWS Sunday: National reach 2.19 million, national audience 1.33 million.
- 7NEWS Thursday: National reach 2.03 million, national audience 1.3 million. #1 news program in total TV.
- Dream Home Sunday: National reach 2 million, national audience 808,000. Up 34% on last Tuesday's episode.
- 7NEWS Friday: National reach 1.94 million, national audience 1.22 million. #1 program.
- AFL Friday Night Football: National reach 1.75 million, national audience 573,000. #1 sport. #1 program in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.
- AFL Thursday Night Football: National reach 1.74 million, national audience 569,000.
- 7NEWS Saturday: National reach 1.64 million, national audience 1.01 million. #1 program.
- The Chase Australia Wednesday: National reach 1.49 million, national audience 729,000. #1 entertainment program, #1 game show.
- The Chase Australia Monday: National reach 1.46 million, national audience 758,000.
- The Chase Australia Tuesday: National reach 1.46 million, national audience 735,000. #1 game show.
- Dream Home Monday: National reach 1.44 million, national audience 582,000.
- The Chase Australia Thursday: National reach 1.38 million, national audience 686,000.
- AFL Saturday Night Football: National reach 1.32 million, national audience 362,000. #1 sport. #1 program in 16 to 39s.
- Dream Home Tuesday: National reach 1.31 million, national audience 535,000.
- Home and Away Wednesday: National reach 1.29 million, national audience 791,000. #1 drama.
- The Chase Australia Friday: National reach 1.29 million, national audience 630,000.
- The 1% Club UK: National reach 1.29 million, national audience 627,000.
- Home and Away Monday: National reach 1.24 million, national audience 844,000. #1 drama.
- Home and Away Tuesday: National reach 1.21 million, national audience 835,000. #1 drama.
- Better Homes and Gardens: National reach 1.2 million, national audience 656,000. #1 lifestyle program.
- 7NEWS Spotlight: National reach 1.08 million, national audience 487,000.
- Sunrise Friday: National reach 993,000, national audience 403,000. #1 breakfast program. 23% more viewers than Today.
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: OzTAM VOZ national total TV, overnight program reach (broadcast TV 1 min/BVOD 15 sec), national average audience. Share based on "when watched" 1800-2400.www.virtualoz.com.au.#1 programs based on reach on day of broadcast, unless otherwise noted.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
