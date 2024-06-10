Neil Shoebridge

M: 0417 511 012

neil@skmediagroup.com.au

About the Seven Network

The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.

The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.

Source: OzTAM VOZ national total TV, overnight program reach (broadcast TV 1 min/BVOD 15 sec), national average audience. Share based on "when watched" 1800-2400.www.virtualoz.com.au.#1 programs based on reach on day of broadcast, unless otherwise noted.