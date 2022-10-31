Sever : Coupon Payment

31.10.2022 09:23:28 (local time)

Company: Sever Holding AD-Sofia (SEVA)

Regarding a submitted to BSE notification of a delay in coupon payment due by 28 October 2022 on the bonds issued by Sever Holding AD (SEVA), ISIN BG2100012207, the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue is discontinued as of 31 October 2022.

Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.

