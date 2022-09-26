Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sever Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEVH   BG1100034989

SEVER HOLDING AD

(SEVH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-04
3.500 BGN    0.00%
01:21pSever : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
04/29Sever : Coupon Payment
PU
2020Zora 2005 EOOD cancelled the acquisition of acquire remaining 33.1% stake in Sever Holding AD.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sever : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

09/26/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 26.09.2022 11:04:53 (local time)

Company: Sever Holding AD-Sofia (SEVA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Sever Holding AD (SEVA), ISIN BG2100012207.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Sever Holding AD published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEVER HOLDING AD
01:21pSever : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
04/29Sever : Coupon Payment
PU
2020Zora 2005 EOOD cancelled the acquisition of acquire remaining 33.1% stake in Sever Hold..
CI
2019Zora 2005 EOOD submitted a draft buyout offer to acquire remaining 33.1% stake in Sever..
CI
More news
Chart SEVER HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Sever Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVER HOLDING AD16.67%1
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-29.61%44 535
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.26%23 032
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.53%9 975
HAL TRUST-20.55%9 768
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-21.81%8 605