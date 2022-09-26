Sever : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
26.09.2022 11:04:53 (local time)
Company: Sever Holding AD-Sofia (SEVA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Sever Holding AD (SEVA), ISIN BG2100012207.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
