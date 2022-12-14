Advanced search
    GAMZ   BG1100026985

SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD

(GAMZ)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
3.840 BGN   +18.52%
10:46aSevercoop Gamza : Coupon Payment
PU
11/17Severcoop Gamza : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
10/14Severcoop Gamza : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
Severcoop Gamza : Coupon Payment

12/14/2022 | 10:46am EST
Coupon Payment 14.12.2022 17:18:21 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Severcoop Gamza Holding AD (6S4N), ISIN BG2100008189, shall be resumed as of 15 December 2022.
The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 16 July 2022, received from the issuer.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

Severcoop Gamza Holding AD published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Yavor Ventsislavov Angelov Director
Aleksandar Velislavov Todorov Director
Desislava Budyonova Chakarova Director
Daniela Velikova Hristova Chief Accountant & Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD25.49%11
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.25%60 183
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.14%22 264
HAL TRUST-12.14%11 827
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.13%11 749
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.151.59%9 710