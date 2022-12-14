Severcoop Gamza : Coupon Payment

14.12.2022 17:18:21 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Severcoop Gamza Holding AD (6S4N), ISIN BG2100008189, shall be resumed as of 15 December 2022.

The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 16 July 2022, received from the issuer.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

