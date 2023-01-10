Severcoop Gamza : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
10.01.2023 10:00:02 (local time)
Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia
- BSE code: 6S4N
- ISIN: BG2100008189
- Date of interest payment: 16.01.2023
- Coupon rate: 5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 13.01.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 11.01.2023 (Ex Date: 12.01.2023).
