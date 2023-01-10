Advanced search
    GAMZ   BG1100026985

SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD

(GAMZ)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
3.840 BGN   -.--%
Severcoop Gamza : Coupon Payment

01/10/2023 | 03:17am EST
Coupon Payment 10.01.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia
- BSE code: 6S4N
- ISIN: BG2100008189
- Date of interest payment: 16.01.2023
- Coupon rate: 5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 13.01.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 11.01.2023 (Ex Date: 12.01.2023).

Disclaimer

Severcoop Gamza Holding AD published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:16:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Yavor Ventsislavov Angelov Director
Aleksandar Velislavov Todorov Director
Desislava Budyonova Chakarova Director
Daniela Velikova Hristova Chief Accountant & Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD0.00%11
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)2.91%56 875
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%23 813
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.51%11 653
HAL TRUST3.33%11 547
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.20%10 730