Severcoop Gamza : Coupon Payment

10.01.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia

- BSE code: 6S4N

- ISIN: BG2100008189

- Date of interest payment: 16.01.2023

- Coupon rate: 5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 13.01.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 11.01.2023 (Ex Date: 12.01.2023).