Severcoop Gamza : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

20.06.2022 10:15:29 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Severcoop Gamza Holding AD, ISIN BG2100008189.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

