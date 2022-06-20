Log in
    GAMZ   BG1100026985

SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD

(GAMZ)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
3.560 BGN    0.00%
Severcoop Gamza : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 20.06.2022 10:15:29 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Severcoop Gamza Holding AD, ISIN BG2100008189.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Severcoop Gamza Holding AD published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD
Severcoop Gamza Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Yavor Ventsislavov Angelov Director
Aleksandar Velislavov Todorov Director
Desislava Budyonova Chakarova Director
Daniela Velikova Hristova Chief Accountant & Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERCOOP GAMZA HOLDING AD16.34%10
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.42%52 420
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%25 254
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.52%12 198
HAL TRUST-12.42%11 585
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.80%9 751