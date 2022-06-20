Severcoop Gamza : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
20.06.2022 10:15:29 (local time)
Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Severcoop Gamza Holding AD, ISIN BG2100008189.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
