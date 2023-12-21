Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 21.12.2023 11:00:04 (local time)
Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2023 from De Novo EAD as a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Severcoop Gamza Holding, ISIN BG2100008189.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
