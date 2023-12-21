Severcoop Gamza Holding AD is Bulgaria-based holding company which specializes in the management of investment portfolio in enterprises from different industries. Its main activities include the acquisition, evaluation and sales of equities in Bulgarian and foreign companies; the management of companies within the Holding's portfolio, and the financing of the Holding's subsidiaries. Severcoop Gamza Holding AD has shares in companies active in industries such as the home furnishing, real estate operations, food processing, footwear production, beverages, machinery construction and fishing and farming industries. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Reynham Bulgaria EOOD with a stake of 13.17%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies