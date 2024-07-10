10.07.2024 10:00:04 (local time)

Company: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia (6S4N)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Severcoop Gamza Holding AD-Sofia

- BSE code: 6S4N

- ISIN code: BG2100008189

- Date of partial repayment: 16.07.2024

- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000

- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.07.2024 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 11.07.2024 (Ex Date: 12.07.2024).

- Following 16.07.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 8000000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 11.07.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 400.

