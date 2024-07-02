CREATING BETTER WAYS TO BUILD, FOR A WORLD OF CHANGING DEMANDS
SEVERFIELD PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
SUSTAINABLE
GROWTH IN
NUMBERS
Our high-quality order book is
Strong underlying profit before tax
well-diversified and contains a good
growth of 13 per cent in 2024 and 6 per
mix of projects across the Group's
cent annual compound growth since
key market sectors with a growing
2020, highlighting both organic growth
amount in Europe.
and growth from selective acquisitions.
ORDER BOOK (UK AND EUROPE)
UNDERLYING¹ PROFIT BEFORE TAX
£36.5m
£510m
£486m
£478m
£32.5 m
£28.6 m
£27.1 m
£24.3 m
£301m
£271m
20
21
22
23
24
20
21
22
23
24
1 Underlying results are stated before non-underlying items.
See note 33 for APM definitions.
Read more about our order book
Read more about our performance
on pages 14 to 15
on pages 40 to 51
The Group's strong cash generation
Profit before tax, which includes the
allows a progressive dividend policy
impact of non-underlying expenses of
whilst maintaining funding flexibility
£13.5m (2023: £5.4m), has decreased by
to fulfil the Group's strategy.
£4.1m to £23.0m.
DIVIDEND PER SHARE
PROFIT BEFORE TAX ('PBT')
2.9p
2.9p
3.1p
3.4p
3.7p
£25.8 m
£21.1 m
£21.0 m
£27.1 m
£23.0 m
20
21
22
23
24
20
21
22
23
24
Read more about our dividends
Read more about our performance
on page 50
on pages 40 to 51
WELCOME TO OUR
ANNUAL REPORT 2024
Creating better ways to build, for a world of changing demands.
Severfield is the largest specialist structural steelwork group in the UK,
with a growing presence in India and Europe and a reputation for performance and innovation.
KEVIN WHITEMAN
Chair
"It has been an absolute privilege to be the Chair of Severfield. I am pleased to be leaving a business in great shape, which is performing strongly, and which has a clear strategy for further sustainable growth."
Find us online @
www.severfield.com
ALAN DUNSMORE
Chief Executive Officer
"The Group demonstrated the importance of its diversified activities. Strong order books and market leading positions by delivering another year of underlying profit growth against a back drop of some challenging market conditions."
You can find out more about the Group on our website www.severfield.com, which includes an investor information section containing a wide range of information of interest to institutional and private investors, including:
- Latest news and press releases
- Financial reports and investor presentations
- Company share price
Severfield plc Annual report and accounts
for the year ended 30 March 2024
OVERVIEW
OUR GOVERNANCE
Our year in review
2
Governance at a glance
110
Operational highlights
3
Board of directors
112
View from the Chair
4
Our executive committee
114
Our purpose, strategy and values
6
Our Chair's view on governance
116
The Severfield Way
8
Corporate governance report
118
What we do
10
Audit committee report
126
Where we do it
12
Nominations committee report
130
Our diversified portfolio
14
Directors' report
134
Our projects
16
Directors' remuneration report
Our compelling investment case
18
- Letter from the committee chair
138
STRATEGIC REPORT
- Policy
141
- Implementation
149
Our market sectors
22
Statement of directors' responsibilities
163
The markets we serve: UK and Europe
24
The markets we serve: India
26
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - GROUP
How we create value
28
Independent auditor's report
166
Our strategy
30
Consolidated income statement
174
Drive growth
31
Consolidated statement of
Grow Indian presence
32
comprehensive income
175
Optimise operations
33
Consolidated balance sheet
176
Key performance indicators
34
Consolidated statement of changes
Engaging with our stakeholders
36
in equity
177
Our operational performance
40
Consolidated cash flow statement
178
Our financial performance
48
Notes to the consolidated financial
Viability statement
52
statements
179
Building a responsible and sustainable
Five-year summary
221
business
54
Financial calendar
221
Materiality assessment
58
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - COMPANY
Task force on climate-related financial
Company balance sheet
222
disclosures ('TCFD')
60
Company statement of changes in equity
223
Governance
61
Notes to the Company financial
Strategy
63
statements
224
The 4Ps Sustainability Framework
Addresses and advisers
229
- Planet
74
- People
81
Case studies
The 5% Club
87
Female mentoring
87
- Prosperity
88
- Principles of governance
90
How we manage risk
92
Section 172 statement
105
OVERVIEW
www.severfield.com 01
Stock Code: SFR
OUR YEAR IN REVIEW
Revenue
£463.5m
£363.3m
£403.6m
£491.8m
£463.5m
21 22 23 24
Underlying profit before tax
£36.5m
£24.3m
£27.1m
£32.5m
£36.5m
21
22
23
24
Profit before tax
£23.0m
£21.1m
£21.0m
£27.1m
£23.0m
21
22
23
24
Underlying
Operating margin
Underlying basic
operating margin
earnings per share
8.1%
5.7%
8.9p
7.0%
6.7%
6.7%
8.1%
6.2%
5.3%
5.7%
5.7%
6.4p
7.2p
8.5p
8.9p
21
22
23
24
21
22
23
24
21
22
23
24
Basic earnings per share
5.2p
7.0p
5.6p
5.1p
5.2p
21 22 23 24
Greenhouse gas intensity1
13.5t CO²e /£m
21.9
19.9
13.2
13.5
21 22 23 24
Except as otherwise stated '2023' and '2024' refers to the 52-week period ended 25 March 2023 and the 53-week period ended 30 March 2024 respectively. The Group's accounts are made up to an appropriate weekend date around 31 March each year
Underlying results are stated before non-underlying items of £13.5m (2023: £5.4m), including the amortisation of acquired intangible assets of £5.4m (2023: £3.3m), legacy employment tax charge £4.4m (2023: £nil), impairment of fixed assets £4.5m (2023: £nil), unwind of discount on contingent consideration of £0.3m (2023: £0.6m), fair value change in contingent consideration of £1.1m credit (2023: £0.3m credit), and net acquisition- related expenses of £nil (2023: £1.8m). See note 33 for APM definitions.
1 Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, using a market-based approach. Increase due to the inclusion of VSCH, acquired in April 2023.
02 Severfield plc Annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 March 2024
OVERVIEW
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue of £463.5m (2023: £491.8m)
- Underlying1 profit before tax up 13 per cent to £36.5m (2023: £32.5m), ahead of expectations due to strong operational delivery
- Profit before tax, including non-underlying items, was £23.0m (2023: 27.1m)
- Underlying1 basic earnings per share up 5 per cent at 8.9p (2023: 8.5p)
- Basic earning per share of 5.2p (2023: 7.0p)
- Total dividend increased by 9 per cent to 3.7p per share (2023: 3.4p per share), includes proposed final dividend of 2.3p per share (2023: 2.1p per share)
- Year-endnet debt (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis1) of £9.4m (2023: net funds of £2.7m), includes Voortman acquisition loan of £15.2m, and reflects an operating cash conversion1 of 110% (2023: 145%)
- High-quality,diversified UK and Europe order book of £478m at 1 June 2024 (1 November 2023: £482m), includes higher proportion of European orders
- Momentum and value is building in JSSL - increased share of profit of £1.9m (2023: £1.3m), record EBITDA of £13m and output of over 100,000 tonnes, Gujarat expansion expected to commence in H2
- Record India order book of £181m at 1 June 2024 (1 November 2023: £165m)
- £10m share buyback programme launched in April 2024 to return surplus capital to shareholders
1 See note 33 for APM definitions
Read more about our operating performanceon pages 40 to 47
ESG
- The Group was awarded 'AAA' under MSCI's ESG rating for the third year running
- Achieved CDP 'A' score for leadership on climate change mitigation and 'A-' for supply chain engagement, as well as maintaining our 'very good' BES 6001 responsible sourcing accreditation
- Science-BasedTarget initiative ('SBTi') Net Zero targets approved
- Maintained our carbon neutral accreditation from Achilles for Scope 1, 2 and operational Scope 3 emissions for our manufacturing, office and construction operations
- Listed in Financial Times Europe's Climate Leaders report for the fourth year running
- Procured 100 per cent of our energy from renewable sources at all UK-owned facilities
- Measured social value against the National TOMs - Themes, Outcomes and Measures - methodology framework
- Maintained Gold membership of 'The 5% Club', demonstrating our commitment to 'earn and learn' apprenticeships
www.severfield.com 03
Stock Code: SFR
VIEW FROM
THE CHAIR
"Despite the challenging market conditions, the Group has delivered another year of strong performance
- testament to the talent of our people and success of our strategy"
KEVIN WHITEMAN
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR
2024 was another strong year for the Group, reflecting the quality of our operations and the talent and commitment of our people. Despite some market headwinds, the diversified nature of our operations and our market-leading positions have enabled us to continue making significant strategic progress, particularly in Europe. The Group continues to win new, high-quality work across all areas of the business and this gives us a strong platform for success in future years.
The Group's underlying1 profit before tax grew by 12 per cent to £36.5m (2023: £32.5m), ahead of our previous expectations, and this has been supported by strong cash generation with operating cash conversion in the year of 110 per cent (2023: 145 per cent). Our strong cash position and positive cash flow supports the Group's future growth by enabling us to make the best decisions and by giving potential clients assurance of our long-term solvency and availability of cash resources. Statutory operating profit, which includes non- underlying items, was £26.4m (2023: £30.2m).
Our total dividend for the year has increased by 9 per cent to 3.7p per share, reflecting our results, strong balance sheet and the board's confidence in the Group's long-term prospects. Furthermore, encouraged by our cash position, we launched our share buyback programme in April 2024 to repurchase up to £10m of our ordinary shares, to further enhance returns to our shareholders.
Board changes
This is my last report to you as Chair of Severfield and I am pleased to be handing over to Charlie Cornish with the Group in a strong position and in good hands. Charlie joined the board as a non-executive director in May 2024 and will succeed me as Chair when I step down from the board at the AGM on 30 July 2024, having completed my nine-year tenure. 2024 also saw the retirement of Tony Osbaldiston after nine years on the board, and the departures of Rosie Toogood, who took up a senior executive role at Wates,
a major customer, and Ian Cochrane, previously our Chief Operating Officer, who left us to pursue other interests. I thank them all for contributions to the board and to the Group's success.
Markets and strategy
In the UK and Europe, we have a prominent position in market sectors with strong growth potential. Our Nuclear and Infrastructure division is well-placed to meet the demand for ongoing state-backed investment, including the requirement for clean and domestically generated energy, such as nuclear power, and improved transport infrastructure. In our Commercial and Industrial division, we continue to see some significant opportunities, both in the UK and continental Europe, where we are making good progress with our European growth strategy, supported by the acquisition of VSCH. This includes projects in support of a low-carbon economy such as battery plants, energy efficient buildings, manufacturing facilities for renewable energy and offshore wind projects, together with data centres, where demand is being fuelled by the growth in Artificial Intelligence applications.
Creating value in JSSL remains a key strategic objective of the board. In India, momentum is building and a growing order book and pipeline, and the large number of identified growth opportunities reflect a continuing strong demand for structural steel.
04 Severfield plc Annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 March 2024
Read about
Read about financial
strategyon
performanceon
pages 30 to 33
pages 48 to 51
Read about
Read about
operating
governance
performance
and board of
on pages
directorson
40 to 47
pages
110 to 113
OVERVIEW
With these foundations, and with the land in Gujarat, to develop a new manufacturing facility and to expand the geographical footprint of the business, now secured, the business is very well-positioned to take advantage of a strongly growing economy, which will drive the success and long-term value of the business.
A responsible business
The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees remains paramount and is our number one priority. Encouragingly, we have seen a further reduction in our injury rates and have achieved our targets for the year, supported by the ongoing roll out of our Safer@Severfield behavioural safety programme. Our injury frequency rate ('IFR') of 1.23, compares favourably to 1.61 in 2023, and our accident frequency rate ('AFR') has reduced to 0.12, compared to 0.14 in 2023. Despite this good performance, we are not complacent and we are in the process of adopting positive leading indicators to drive further corrective behaviours in our workforce in the future.
During the year, we progressed our efforts to measure and reduce our carbon emissions and I am proud to say that we have achieved a CDP A score for our leadership on climate change mitigation, and retained our AAA environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating from MSCI for the third year running. We have also received validation of our science-based targets, have been verified and accredited
as carbon neutral for the fourth year running and have, once again, been recognised in the Financial Times listing of Europe's climate leaders, which showcases corporate progress in fighting climate change.
We have maintained our focus on social value, which has been delivered through a range of Group initiatives such as supporting local supply chain partners, fundraising and volunteering schemes, through paying our colleagues at or above the real living wage, and 'earning and learning' through our gold membership of 'The 5% Club', including increasing our intake of annual apprentices.
Looking forward
Whilst there remains some uncertainty in the wider economy, we are seeing an improvement in market conditions. We have strong order books spread across a wide range of sectors and geographies and are well-positioned in markets with excellent long-term opportunities. As
I prepare to step down as Chair, I am pleased to be leaving a business in great shape, which is performing strongly, and which has a clear strategy for further sustainable growth. It has been an absolute privilege to be the Chair of Severfield. It is a unique and dynamic business, driven by the commitment and talent of its outstanding people, who have been key to the Group's enduring success. I leave behind a strong and entrepreneurial management team, led by Alan Dunsmore, with whom I have thoroughly enjoyed working. Finally,
I would like to personally thank all of my board colleagues, the shareholders and the wider Severfield team for their continued support over the years.
KEVIN WHITEMAN
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR
19 JUNE 2024
1 See note 33 for APM definitions
www.severfield.com 05
Stock Code: SFR
OUR PURPOSE, STRATEGY AND VALUES
OVERVIEW
Our purpose, strategy, and values are the pillars upon which sustainable success is built, they shape our identity and guide our actions.
Our purpose 'creating better ways to build for a world of changing demands' embodies our commitment to making a positive impact on society and the world in which we live. As demands change, our engineers continue to find ingenious, intuitive and sustainable ways to deliver the buildings that society needs. Our core strength is providing high-quality and reliable engineering and construction solutions in the UK, Republic of Ireland and continental Europe, whilst maintaining our focus on serving our communities.
Through the continued focus on our well-establishedstrategy to drive growth in our core markets, grow our presence in new and emerging markets and ensure continuous efficiency improvement across all aspects of our business, we are turning our purpose into action, creating long-term value for all stakeholders, whilst staying true to our core purpose. Project Horizon, our digitalisation programme, continues to play a vital role in achieving this.
Over recent years, we have been on a journey with colleagues to develop the values that define us.'The Severfield Way' encompassed our new values ('we set the bar high','we are in it together','we do the right thing' and 'we find better ways') will guide our behaviour and shape our interactions both inside and outside the organisation. They define the high standards by which we conduct ourselves, the decisions we make, and the relationships we cultivate. Upholding our values is non- negotiable, as they personify our commitment to ethical conduct and responsible business practices.
Our sustainability framework is a key enabler to achieving our leadership on ESG and continues to be underpinned by the four Ps:'Planet', 'People', 'Prosperity' and 'Principles of Governance'.
By adhering to our purpose, continuing the delivery of our well-established strategy, and upholding our values, we aim to drive sustainable growth and to fulfil our broader responsibilities to society.
Read about our approach to sustainabilityon pages
51 to 91
06 Severfield plc Annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 March 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Severfield plc published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 07:44:09 UTC.