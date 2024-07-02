2024 was another strong year for the Group, reflecting the quality of our operations and the talent and commitment of our people. Despite some market headwinds, the diversified nature of our operations and our market-leading positions have enabled us to continue making significant strategic progress, particularly in Europe. The Group continues to win new, high-quality work across all areas of the business and this gives us a strong platform for success in future years. The Group's underlying1 profit before tax grew by 12 per cent to £36.5m (2023: £32.5m), ahead of our previous expectations, and this has been supported by strong cash generation with operating cash conversion in the year of 110 per cent (2023: 145 per cent). Our strong cash position and positive cash flow supports the Group's future growth by enabling us to make the best decisions and by giving potential clients assurance of our long-term solvency and availability of cash resources. Statutory operating profit, which includes non- underlying items, was £26.4m (2023: £30.2m).

Our total dividend for the year has increased by 9 per cent to 3.7p per share, reflecting our results, strong balance sheet and the board's confidence in the Group's long-term prospects. Furthermore, encouraged by our cash position, we launched our share buyback programme in April 2024 to repurchase up to £10m of our ordinary shares, to further enhance returns to our shareholders. Board changes This is my last report to you as Chair of Severfield and I am pleased to be handing over to Charlie Cornish with the Group in a strong position and in good hands. Charlie joined the board as a non-executive director in May 2024 and will succeed me as Chair when I step down from the board at the AGM on 30 July 2024, having completed my nine-year tenure. 2024 also saw the retirement of Tony Osbaldiston after nine years on the board, and the departures of Rosie Toogood, who took up a senior executive role at Wates, a major customer, and Ian Cochrane, previously our Chief Operating Officer, who left us to pursue other interests. I thank them all for contributions to the board and to the Group's success.