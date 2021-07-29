Severfield : Earth Overshoot Day

The date of Earth Overshoot Day is an initiative of international research organisation, Global Footprint Network and is calculated using their collated data and Biocapacity Accounts.

So, what are we doing to help try and move the date?

Severfield are working hard to reduce our carbon footprint in line with the Paris Agreement. This includes having a science-based target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 25.2% by 2025 from a 2018 baseline.

Further details on our sustainability commitments, including our policy, can be found here.