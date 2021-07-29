Log in
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
07/29 06:27:28 am
79.952 GBX   -0.06%
Severfield : Earth Overshoot Day

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
The date of Earth Overshoot Day is an initiative of international research organisation, Global Footprint Network and is calculated using their collated data and Biocapacity Accounts.

So, what are we doing to help try and move the date?

Severfield are working hard to reduce our carbon footprint in line with the Paris Agreement. This includes having a science-based target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 25.2% by 2025 from a 2018 baseline.

Further details on our sustainability commitments, including our policy, can be found here.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 362 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2021 16,1 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net cash 2021 6,92 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 247 M 342 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Average target price 101,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC14.61%342
VINCI10.88%59 456
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.79%30 040
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.66%29 028
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.39%22 115
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.76%18 355