Severfield Full Year Results - 30 March 2024

Core Construction: continued profit growth

£m FY24 FY23 Change Revenue 449.2 476.8 -6% Underlying operating profit 37.4 33.7 +11% Underlying profit before tax 37.4 33.7 +11% Revenue: Commercial and Industrial (C&I) 361.8 382.1 -5% Nuclear and Infrastructure (N&I) 87.4 94.7 -8%

Revenue: C&I - decrease driven by distribution market conditions in 2024 and pause at Sunset Studios offset by VSCH N&I - decrease driven by infrastructure market conditions in 2024 and normal nuclear timing differences

Operating profit: Up 11% driven by good contract execution and VSCH

Strategic target: C&I - revenue growth in line with GDP, enhanced by stronger European market position, with margins of 8-10% N&I - medium term target to grow revenues to £125m+, with margins of 8-10%