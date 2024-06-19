Severfield Full Year Results - 30 March 2024
30 March 2024
Alan Dunsmore
Chief Executive Officer
Resilient performance and profit growth
Headlines
- Revenue of £463m - lower revenue reflected softer market conditions in 2024
- Underlying profit before tax up 13% to £36.5m - ahead of expectations
- Net debt of £9.4m reflects operating cash conversion of 110%
- High-qualitydiversified UK and Europe order book of £478m (Nov 2023: £482m) includes higher proportion of European work
- Momentum and value is building in JSSL - increased share of profit of £2m, record EBITDA of over £13m, Gujarat expansion expected to start in H2
- Record India order book of £181m (Nov 2023: £165m)
- Underlying basic EPS up 5% at 8.9p per share
- Total dividend up 9% at 3.7p per share - 10 consecutive years of progressive dividends
Adam Semple
Chief Financial Officer
Group: ahead of expectations
£m
FY24
FY23
Change
Revenue
463.5
491.8
-6%
Underlying operating profit (before JVs and associates)
37.7
33.1
+14%
8.1%
6.7%
Results of JVs and associates
2.0
1.9
+0.1
Net finance expense
(3.1)
(2.5)
(0.6)
Underlying profit before tax
36.5
32.5
+13%
Tax
(9.0)
(6.3)
(2.7)
Underlying profit after tax
27.5
26.2
+5%
• Return on capital employed (ROCE) was 17.5% (2023: 15.8%)
Core Construction: continued profit growth
£m
FY24
FY23
Change
Revenue
449.2
476.8
-6%
Underlying operating profit
37.4
33.7
+11%
Underlying profit before tax
37.4
33.7
+11%
Revenue:
Commercial and Industrial (C&I)
361.8
382.1
-5%
Nuclear and Infrastructure (N&I)
87.4
94.7
-8%
Revenue: C&I - decrease driven by distribution market conditions in 2024 and pause at Sunset Studios offset by VSCH N&I - decrease driven by infrastructure market conditions in 2024 and normal nuclear timing differences
Operating profit: Up 11% driven by good contract execution and VSCH
Strategic target: C&I - revenue growth in line with GDP, enhanced by stronger European market position, with margins of 8-10% N&I - medium term target to grow revenues to £125m+, with margins of 8-10%
Modular Solutions: margins improving
£m
FY24
FY23
Change
Revenue
21.5
22.8
-6%
Underlying operating profit
0.3
(0.6)
+0.9
Share of profit of CMF
0.1
0.5
-0.4
Underlying profit before tax
0.4
(0.1)
+0.5
- Revenue and operating profit: slight decrease in revenue but improved mix of higher margin Severstor work reflected in profits
- CMF: lower profit mainly reflects under-recovery of overheads as new facility ramps up
- Strategic target: medium term target to grow revenue (SMS and CMF) to between £75m and £100m with 10% margins
India: value continues to grow
£m
FY24
FY23
Change
Revenue
130.8
137.7
-5%
EBITDA
13.2
11.5
+15%
Operating profit
10.5
8.9
+18%
8.0%
6.5%
Finance expense
(5.5)
(5.5)
-
Profit before tax
5.0
3.4
+47%
Group share after tax (50%)
1.9
1.3
+46%
- Excellent performance and another record result - EBITDA of £13m
- Profit performance driven by consistent project execution and improved contract mix
- Output remains high at 100,000 tonnes (2023: 108,000 tonnes)
Non-underlying items
£m
FY24
FY23
Cash impacting items:
Legacy employment tax charge (including interest)
4.4
-.
VSCH acquisition costs
-.
1.8
4.4
1.8
Non-cash impacting items:
Asset impairment charges - Sherburn
4.5
-.
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
5.4
3.4
Other acquisition - related (credits)/charges
(0.8)
0.2
9.1
3.6
Total non-underlying items
13.5
5.4
- Legacy employment tax charge - assessment raised by HMRC for historical income tax and NIC liabilities which we are disputing. Issue arises from certain procedural matters associated with a change in tax legislation back in 2016.
- Asset impairment charges - relate to Modular Solutions leasehold facility in Sherburn where the landlord has terminated the lease.
