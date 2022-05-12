Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severfield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/12 03:05:58 am EDT
67.40 GBX   +2.74%
04:09aSEVERFIELD : Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022
PU
05/11SEVERFIELD : is Awarded the Q1 Winvic ‘Doing It Right' Safety Excellence Award
PU
05/11SEVERFIELD &LSQUO;T & I' LINE : "Innovative Automation"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severfield : Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022

05/12/2022 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are incredibly honoured to be listed in the Europe Climate Leader's Report 2022 - coming in 1st in the 'Construction and Building Materials' category for the United Kingdom, and 4th out of 26 business globally, Severfield continues to place sustainability and forward looking, positive change at the forefront of our company ethos.

The prestigious report, published in the Financial Times at the end of April 2022, outlines how companies across Europe aim to tackle climate change in business. Severfield itself strives to make climate change a priority, the results of which are made possible via the commitment and dedication of our Sustainability Committee, led by our CEO Alan Dunsmore, and the positive changes implemented by our colleagues throughout the business. In lieu of this commitment, we proactively endeavour to streamline our efficacy in sustainable waste mitigation in a myriad of ways, some of which are outlined here:

  • Severfield have been reporting and managing its carbon emissions since 2015. In that time, we have facilitated and affected significant carbon reductions. The Group has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 60% since 2015, through various initiatives including shifting to more energy-efficient technologies, lean manufacturing techniques, and by switching to green electricity.
  • Severfield has committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets - across the entire value chain - that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Severfield has also committed to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.
  • Over the last 18 months, Severfield have achieved several significant climate milestones:

i. In 2021 became a carbon neutral business, which we will continue to uphold
ii. Aligned our strategy to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
iii. Progressed from 'B' to an 'A-' rating in the CDP climate disclosure
iv. Awarded an 'A' rating in the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaders listing
v. Became founding members of the SteelZero initiative

Evidently, our inclusion in the Europe Climate Leader's Report underscores our steadfast commitment to continual change and growth as outlined above. As John Bacon, Account Manager at Statista, notes, this "is a data driven initiative, in which Statista and the FT evaluated the reduction of carbon emissions intensity of thousands of major companies across Europe. In the end, Severfield stood out in this process, and we are therefore confident that Severfield is entirely deserving of the title "Climate Leader".

This award is received as recognition of the steadfast effort we as a company are making to facilitate and bring about change, and as we head into a world of changing demands and ever-greater climate disruption, Severfield will maintain its unwavering commitment to the reduction of emissions and to that of a more sustainable, greener future for all.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEVERFIELD PLC
04:09aSEVERFIELD : Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022
PU
05/11SEVERFIELD : is Awarded the Q1 Winvic ‘Doing It Right' Safety Excellence Award
PU
05/11SEVERFIELD &LSQUO;T & I' LINE : "Innovative Automation"
PU
05/05SEVERFIELD : Finding Better Ways to Build a Sustainable Future
PU
04/22Severfield Reaches New BES 6001 Accreditation Milestone
AQ
04/21SEVERFIELD : Receives BES 6001 Accreditation for the Second Year Running
PU
04/21Steel specialist Severfield hits record orders
AQ
04/20Severfield plc Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
03/30SEVERFIELD : Harry Peers Steelwork Ltd receives RoSPA President's Award for Health and Saf..
PU
02/15Severfield - Successful Apprenticeship Week 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 391 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 21,7 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 203 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 65,60 GBX
Average target price 111,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC-3.53%250
VINCI-2.03%53 946
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.00%36 503
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.07%28 582
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.00%23 992
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.84%21 041