Severfield : Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022

We are incredibly honoured to be listed in the Europe Climate Leader's Report 2022 - coming in 1st in the 'Construction and Building Materials' category for the United Kingdom, and 4th out of 26 business globally, Severfield continues to place sustainability and forward looking, positive change at the forefront of our company ethos.

The prestigious report, published in the Financial Times at the end of April 2022, outlines how companies across Europe aim to tackle climate change in business. Severfield itself strives to make climate change a priority, the results of which are made possible via the commitment and dedication of our Sustainability Committee, led by our CEO Alan Dunsmore, and the positive changes implemented by our colleagues throughout the business. In lieu of this commitment, we proactively endeavour to streamline our efficacy in sustainable waste mitigation in a myriad of ways, some of which are outlined here:

Severfield have been reporting and managing its carbon emissions since 2015. In that time, we have facilitated and affected significant carbon reductions. The Group has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 60% since 2015, through various initiatives including shifting to more energy-efficient technologies, lean manufacturing techniques, and by switching to green electricity.

Severfield has committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets - across the entire value chain - that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Severfield has also committed to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

Over the last 18 months, Severfield have achieved several significant climate milestones:

i. In 2021 became a carbon neutral business, which we will continue to uphold

ii. Aligned our strategy to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

iii. Progressed from 'B' to an 'A-' rating in the CDP climate disclosure

iv. Awarded an 'A' rating in the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaders listing

v. Became founding members of the SteelZero initiative

Evidently, our inclusion in the Europe Climate Leader's Report underscores our steadfast commitment to continual change and growth as outlined above. As John Bacon, Account Manager at Statista, notes, this "is a data driven initiative, in which Statista and the FT evaluated the reduction of carbon emissions intensity of thousands of major companies across Europe. In the end, Severfield stood out in this process, and we are therefore confident that Severfield is entirely deserving of the title "Climate Leader".

This award is received as recognition of the steadfast effort we as a company are making to facilitate and bring about change, and as we head into a world of changing demands and ever-greater climate disruption, Severfield will maintain its unwavering commitment to the reduction of emissions and to that of a more sustainable, greener future for all.



