    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
Severfield : See our mini documentary on the Fulham Football Club Riverside Stand Redevelopment Project

07/29/2021 | 10:19am EDT
The Fulham Football Club Riverside stand redevelopment project will add an additional 3,900 seats, taking the capacity of Craven Cottage to a total of 29,600 as well as enhancing local amenities. The new stand will also become a leisure destination, housing shops, restaurants, bars and even a health club with rooftop pool.

Our scope of work has included the connection design, fabrication and erection of c.2,700 tonnes of structural steelwork, delivered from both our Dalton and Lostock production facilities, together with all secondary steelwork and temporary fittings, the installation of free issue concrete terrace units, vomitories and walls.

Please enable cookies or visit: https://youtu.be/9tZgnNinHRQ

Due to the sites small footprint and riverside location, our usual methods for construction and delivery were not possible. To solve this problem,

the steelwork was delivered to Tilbury Docks where it was pre-fabricated, assembled and fire-protected. The trusses were then delivered by barge along the River Thames, planning of which required the meticulous input of specialist marine engineers in order to ensure the steel could pass below bridges - sometimes with only one metre of clearance at low tide. The steel sections were then lifted into place with a 400-tonne capacity crane on a jack-up barge once they arrived at Fulham.

We captured the journey of some of the roof trusses being loaded at Tilbury Docks, making their way through the centre of London and arriving at the stadium for installation.

See our full project case study here.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
