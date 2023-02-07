Severfield : Sellafield Contract Success

The award gives Severfield the opportunity to work closely with the PPP Aligned Delivery Teams (ADT), and the other KDPs to deliver the decommissioning goals of this complex site.

We have a long history of delivering major nuclear decommissioning projects at Sellafield over several decades, including THORP, Evap D, BEPPS1/DIF and SAV. The PPP allows us to build on this strong foundation and bring the innovation and expertise that has made Severfield the largest structural steel contractor in the UK, to the framework. In addition to this, we are looking forward to working with Sellafield and the PPP to boost the local economy by creating sustainable, long-term opportunities.

Sellafield contract gives £250 million boost to the northern economy - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)