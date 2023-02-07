Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severfield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:15:47 2023-02-07 am EST
64.80 GBX   +2.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severfield : Sellafield Contract Success

02/07/2023 | 09:09am EST
The award gives Severfield the opportunity to work closely with the PPP Aligned Delivery Teams (ADT), and the other KDPs to deliver the decommissioning goals of this complex site.

We have a long history of delivering major nuclear decommissioning projects at Sellafield over several decades, including THORP, Evap D, BEPPS1/DIF and SAV. The PPP allows us to build on this strong foundation and bring the innovation and expertise that has made Severfield the largest structural steel contractor in the UK, to the framework. In addition to this, we are looking forward to working with Sellafield and the PPP to boost the local economy by creating sustainable, long-term opportunities.

Sellafield contract gives £250 million boost to the northern economy - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 14:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 488 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2023 22,3 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2023 19,3 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,69x
Yield 2023 5,24%
Capitalization 195 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 63,00 GBX
Average target price 105,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director, CFO & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Davies Group Director-Information Technology
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC1.61%234
VINCI12.02%60 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.29%36 571
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.55%33 341
QUANTA SERVICES7.17%21 824
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.16%21 453