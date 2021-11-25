Severfield : Severstor awarded rail project

Severstor , the modular product by Severfield is pleased to announce the order award of another rail housing for one of the UKs largest Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) companies.

The fully integrated units will be manufactured in stainless steel, offering a corrosion-resistant, low maintenance building to house equipment in difficult to access, hazardous or polluted environments.

Our robust stainless steel design gives unrivalled corrosion resistance and longevity. The stainless steel units are available in a range of finishes including an option for our innovative anti-vandal exterior to allow easy removal of graffiti.

See more about our Severstor products and how to get in touch here