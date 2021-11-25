Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severfield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/25 06:06:39 am
71.1182 GBX   +1.02%
07:00aSEVERFIELD : Severstor awarded rail project
PU
11/24Severfield cements firm position as it revels in record order book
AQ
11/23Earnings Flash (SFR.L) SEVERFIELD Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX1.67
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severfield : Severstor awarded rail project

11/25/2021 | 07:00am EST
Severstor, the modular product by Severfield is pleased to announce the order award of another rail housing for one of the UKs largest Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) companies.

The fully integrated units will be manufactured in stainless steel, offering a corrosion-resistant, low maintenance building to house equipment in difficult to access, hazardous or polluted environments.

Our robust stainless steel design gives unrivalled corrosion resistance and longevity. The stainless steel units are available in a range of finishes including an option for our innovative anti-vandal exterior to allow easy removal of graffiti.

See more about our Severstor products and how to get in touch here

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 371 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2022 19,8 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2022 2,53 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 218 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 70,40 GBX
Average target price 102,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC0.86%290
VINCI12.59%58 650
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED44.50%35 032
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.43%30 848
FERROVIAL, S.A.17.79%21 745
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.66%19 320