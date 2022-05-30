Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severfield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 05:54:59 am EDT
64.60 GBX   +0.94%
05:38aSEVERFIELD : Triple bar Nuclear Leadership training
PU
05/18SEVERFIELD : second tallest structure to date. The new 1,030ft (314-metre) replacement for the Bilsdale mast.
PU
05/13Severfield Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severfield : Triple bar Nuclear Leadership training

05/30/2022 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peers showed its commitment to continuous improvement in the Nuclear Sector by sending 17 of its key management staff on the intensive Triple Bar Nuclear Leadership Training course. The full day event delivered by NSAN included pre and post course work including several critical Nuclear safety scenarios. One part of the course saw the team split into two groups to build meccano trucks with limited tools and lots of fraudulent components thrown in the kit to make things a bit more challenging. Tensions and competitive spirits were high and the group left the course feeling enlightened and better placed to work in the nuclear sector.

The course facilitator Peter Doyle said:-

"Overall I must state that in the seven years I have been delivering training and consultancy support to the nuclear supply chain, this was the most balanced and pleasurable group that I have delivered training to. Ray was of the same opinion and we both enjoyed facilitating the day".

Peers are pleased to announce that all 17 members successfully completed the course and gained the certification.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 09:36:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEVERFIELD PLC
05:38aSEVERFIELD : Triple bar Nuclear Leadership training
PU
05/18SEVERFIELD : second tallest structure to date. The new 1,030ft (314-metre) replacement for..
PU
05/13Severfield Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022
AQ
05/12Severfield is Awarded the Q1 Winvic 'Doing It Right' Safety Excellence Award
AQ
05/12Severfield 'T & I' Line - 'Innovative Automation'
AQ
05/12SEVERFIELD : Included in Europe's Climate Leader's Report 2022
PU
05/11SEVERFIELD : is Awarded the Q1 Winvic ‘Doing It Right' Safety Excellence Award
PU
05/11SEVERFIELD &LSQUO;T & I' LINE : "Innovative Automation"
PU
05/05SEVERFIELD : Finding Better Ways to Build a Sustainable Future
PU
04/22Severfield Reaches New BES 6001 Accreditation Milestone
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 391 M 493 M 493 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2022 21,7 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 198 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 64,00 GBX
Average target price 111,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC-5.88%250
VINCI-0.19%55 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.80%35 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-15.55%28 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.52%24 180
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.90%20 098