Severfield : are committed to science-based targets

Severfield will set verifiable science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which independently assesses corporate emissions reduction targets in line with what climate science says is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Severfield is responding to an urgent call-to-action for companies to set emissions reduction targets in line with a 1.5°C future, backed by a global network of UN agencies, business, and industry leaders.

What is the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets. Over 1600 companies have committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined pathway to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies' competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, one of the SBTi partners, said: "The climate emergency has led CEOs to act urgently and decisively to set science-based emissions reduction targets for their companies in line with a 1.5°C pathway. The movement to transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 is also growing rapidly, and we call on all business leaders to adopt concrete plans to realize this goal."

