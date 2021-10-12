Severfield : business unit launches new Siloflo product

The system can be fitted in any number of configurations in order to suit our clients' requirements.

The Siloflo system offers a cost-effective and reliable solution for discharging of dry fluidizable materials using air and is widely used in the cement and similar industries.

Siloflo provides a solution with low operational and maintenance costs and as the aeration pads are externally mounted, they can be easily retrofitted to existing silos, hoppers, and bins.

The new Severfield blue Siloflo pads are a direct replacement for the Portasilo black Siloflo pads, which are now unavailable.

Should you require any further information on this product, or any other within the Severfield (Products & Processing) range, please get in touch with the team.