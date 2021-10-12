Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severfield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
Severfield : business unit launches new Siloflo product

10/12/2021
The Siloflo system offers a cost-effective and reliable solution for discharging of dry fluidizable materials using air and is widely used in the cement and similar industries.

The system can be fitted in any number of configurations in order to suit our clients' requirements.

Siloflo provides a solution with low operational and maintenance costs and as the aeration pads are externally mounted, they can be easily retrofitted to existing silos, hoppers, and bins.

The new Severfield blue Siloflo pads are a direct replacement for the Portasilo black Siloflo pads, which are now unavailable.

Should you require any further information on this product, or any other within the Severfield (Products & Processing) range, please get in touch with the team.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 371 M 505 M 505 M
Net income 2022 19,8 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net cash 2022 2,58 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 213 M 291 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Income Statement Evolution
