  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Severfield plc
  News
  Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/11 11:35:13 am EDT
65.60 GBX   -3.24%
Summary

Severfield : is Awarded the Q1 Winvic ‘Doing It Right' Safety Excellence Award

05/11/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
In acknowledgement of the way in which we positively influence Health and Safety via the exemplary behaviours of our people when interacting with client companies such as Winvic, we've been awarded the prestigious Winvic 'Doing It Right' Safety Excellence Award.

As Danny Nelson, Managing Director at Winvic explains, Severfield has "been recognised as a supply chain partner demonstrating … positive influence and engagement with our Doing It Right initiative".

The prestige afforded alongside this award has taken months of dedication as, in order to achieve this honour, certain criteria had to be consistently met. These included the following:

  1. Early engagement by our Management and HSE Team to ensure an agreed safe system of work is developed and understood.
  2. Detailed logistics planning and secure exclusion zones with clear signage.
  3. Continual monitoring of ours and others' works on site through fortnightly visits by our Health and Safety Team and regular Director safety audits.
  4. Proactive reporting of observations, both formally through our online app, and verbally to our site team.
  5. Continual engagement with our onsite management processes and higher-level dialogue between respective directors.

Brackmills, a multi-unit distribution centre project for developer Newlands in Northampton, for example, showcases our commitment to the above by illustrating our 1st place status for Health and Safety for an outstanding duration of 3 months. This, being but one example of many similar scenarios, clearly demonstrates our commitment to safety at the grassroots of our company.

Stephen Jay-Hanmer, Severfield Commercial and Industrial Operations Director, notes that this award is a credit to Severfield's core values and everyone involved. Certainly, receiving this accolade underscores our continual commitment to forward-looking innovation, that is, finding better ways to build in a world of changing demands.

As we strive for continued exemplary safety standards across all our sites, Phillipa Recchia, Severfield Group SHE Director, adds that this award "is a credit to the whole team" and is, in Dennis Nelson's words, an invaluable illustration of how we as a business are continuously contributing to "making our workplace safer" for all.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 391 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 21,7 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 210 M 258 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC-0.29%258
VINCI-4.36%52 616
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.80%37 615
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-15.09%29 247
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED23.32%24 745
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.84%21 597