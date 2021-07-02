Severfield : Latest order for the Severfield Rotoflo

We're pleased to share further growth in sales of the Severfield Rotoflo silo discharge unit.
Our most recent order is for the supply of two LP1200 Rotoflo units for use within a grout production plant based in the North West of England.
The Rotolo units will be used to provide controlled outfeed of OPC cement and PFA powder from the clients' silos. The powders are used to make grout on site to encapsulate waste materials.
Latest Rotoflo order
Product of choice
The Rotolo's ability to provide reliable discharge from the silos at controlled rates meant that our unit was the product of choice for incorporation into a materials handling system where precise measurement and control of the powders is paramount.
