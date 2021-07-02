Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Severfield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

SEVERFIELD PLC

(SFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severfield : Latest order for the Severfield Rotoflo

07/02/2021 | 08:28am EDT
We're pleased to share further growth in sales of the Severfield Rotoflo silo discharge unit.

Our most recent order is for the supply of two LP1200 Rotoflo units for use within a grout production plant based in the North West of England.

The Rotolo units will be used to provide controlled outfeed of OPC cement and PFA powder from the clients' silos. The powders are used to make grout on site to encapsulate waste materials.

Latest Rotoflo order

Product of choice

The Rotolo's ability to provide reliable discharge from the silos at controlled rates meant that our unit was the product of choice for incorporation into a materials handling system where precise measurement and control of the powders is paramount.

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 362 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2021 16,1 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net cash 2021 6,92 M 9,52 M 9,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 244 M 335 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SEVERFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Severfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVERFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 79,00 GBX
Average target price 101,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan David Dunsmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Semple Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Kevin Ian Whiteman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Robert Samuel Cochrane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alun Hughes Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVERFIELD PLC13.18%340
VINCI12.27%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.90%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.17%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 939